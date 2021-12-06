Photo by Ryan Brinkman | Photo Editing by Haley Hoidal

Eating fast food is a sensational experience for some. It’s a break from routine meals and a chance to eat something greasy, fried and delicious. One way people enhance their fast food dining experience is by using condiments that add an extra oomph to their meal.

For sophomore Business Administration major Chris Ganey, Chick-fil-A’s self-titled signature sauce is the best condiment he said he’s ever tasted, and eating it is like a spiritual experience for him.

“Chick-fil-A sauce is really powerful,” Ganey said.

Chick-fil-A is one of Ganey’s favorite fast-food restaurants not only because of the sauce but also because it holds sentimental value to him. He said he led the Fellowship of Christian Athletes club at his high school in Virginia, and every Wednesday morning, Ganey would pick up Chick-fil-A breakfast sandwiches and bring them to the FCA club meetings.

“I’d have a crowd of people following me to get sandwiches,” Ganey said. “That was a cool way to bring people in.”

Ganey keeps a bottle of the sauce in his dorm refrigerator and uses it on more than just food from the chain, such as other meats, eggs and hash browns. He does admit, however, that Chick-fil-A sauce can’t work its magic on everything.

“I was munching on [carrots], and carrots are watery, and they kind of got old, so I was like, ‘Let’s try to spice it up,’” Ganey said. “Nope, definitely not good.”

Ganey said he can’t identify what makes Chick-fil-A sauce the best condiment, but that reason precisely explains why it’s so good to him.

“That’s the beautiful thing about Chick-fil-A sauce,” Ganey said. “You can’t pinpoint one thing on it because it’s a combination of so many different things. So the unique blend that they’ve created just creates so much goodness and holiness in this [sauce].”

The major ingredients that make up this sweet but tangy sauce are barbecue sauce, mustard, lemon juice concentrate, sugar, salt and garlic, according to Chick-fil-A’s website. The famous sauce was invented accidentally when a Chick-fil-A employee mixed barbecue sauce with the company’s homemade honey mustard sauce, and ever since then, Chick-fil-A sauce has been a fan favorite for many customers.

“The sensation you get when you eat something with Chick-fil-A sauce — you hear that instrumental Hillsong piano music in your head, and it just really takes you to a special place of reflection and spirituality,” Ganey said.

