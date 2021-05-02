Currents / Spring 2021: Beauty From Ashes / May 2, 2021

Chalk by D’Artagnon Fulton

By D'Artagnon Fulton

We watched

Eyes of wanderlust and longing

As he scratched blue fairytales onto the pavement.

He is dead now

So today’s turn along those halls

Unveiled layers of whitewash,

Ashes, soot.

The transience of the past

Has never failed to leave us short of breath

Its push and pull

Hash and re-hash as meaning rots away,

And the magic

That settled low on the concrete then

Cleared fast and made things all too real.

We have watched oceans dry

And forgotten them.

When trees died,

We stacked wet stones where they stood

And we climbed and climbed and climbed

Climbed until our hearts and this garden were worlds apart —

Alas, the sky was never close enough.

_______________________

Email D’Artagnon Fulton: Dartagnon.fulton@pepperdine.edu

Follow Currents Magazine on Twitter: @PeppCurrents and Instagram: @currentsmagazine

 


Tags:  Currents Currents 2021 D'artagnon Fulton death Grief pepperdine graphic media poem poetry spring 2021

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Only in a Memory by Sam Nolan
Next Post
More Than a Wish Your Heart Makes: Dreams & Their Significance



D'Artagnon Fulton




You might also like




Leave a Reply




More Story
Only in a Memory by Sam Nolan
 How do you rebuild a relationship To someone who has forgotten its entirety Where mental illness has shoved and forced And...