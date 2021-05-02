We watched

Eyes of wanderlust and longing

As he scratched blue fairytales onto the pavement.

He is dead now

So today’s turn along those halls

Unveiled layers of whitewash,

Ashes, soot.

The transience of the past

Has never failed to leave us short of breath

Its push and pull

Hash and re-hash as meaning rots away,

And the magic

That settled low on the concrete then

Cleared fast and made things all too real.

We have watched oceans dry

And forgotten them.

When trees died,

We stacked wet stones where they stood

And we climbed and climbed and climbed

Climbed until our hearts and this garden were worlds apart —

Alas, the sky was never close enough.

_______________________

