Career Chat / G News / Video / February 15, 2021

Career Chat: Noah Santo

By Christina Buravtsova

Noah Santo shares how Beats by Dre advertisements inspired him to incorporate his love for sports within a career in marketing.

“Within a career, I definitely wanted to create stories that really hit people emotionally and pretty much you know gave them chills on the back of their head,” Santo said.

