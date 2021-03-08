Matt Deseno, professor and founder of BAAM marketing agency, shares how he got his entrepreneurial start and advice for creating an ethical business that serves a need.

“No one no one starts off at anything amazing,” Deseno said. “We all start off pretty pretty bad and it just takes perseverance, to keep on being bad at it long enough to eventually get good at it.”

