Career Chat: Maile Hetherington

By Christina Buravtsova

Maile Hetherington, new director of career opportunities at the Seaver College Career Center, shares her tips for writing effective resumes and cover letters, preparing for interviews and getting started.

“Now is a good time wherever you are at you know, if you’re a first year student or a senior,” Hetherington said. “Just go out there and start looking for things that will interest you.”

____________________

