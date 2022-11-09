California November 2022 Election Coverage

Results updated by: Fiona Creadon

In L.A. County, residents will be voting for mayor. In California, residents will be voting for governor and for a variety of propositions. The topics of the propositions range from abortion, to sports gambling to flavored tobacco. Scroll down to see a summary of events and election updates.

The Graphic will be closely following Propositions 1, 30 and 31.

For more information go to Cal Matters.org’s 2022 Voter Guide.

The Graphic will get results of the L.A. County elections from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk office. The Graphic will get results of the California Elections — including propositions — from the California Secretary of State webpage.

Mayor Karen Bass is running against Rick Caruso for L.A. County mayor. Karen Bass: Democrat

Reduce housing costs

Build housing for unhoused individuals Rick Caruso: Democrat

increase public safety

Build more shelter beds for unhoused individuals Results: Bass: 50.38% Caruso: 49.62% Last Updated: 11:37 p.m.

Governor Gavin Newsom is running for re-election for the governor of California and Brian Dahle is running against him. Gavin Newsom: Democrat

Incumbent

Enshrine reproductive rights into state constitution

Increase gun control Brian Dahle: Republican

Increase funding for law enforcement

Declare homelessness a public health crisis Results: Newsom (According to the Associated Press) Newsom: 67.93% Dahle: 32.07% Percent Counted: 38% Last Updated: 9:41 p.m.