California November 2022 Election Coverage

Results updated by: Fiona Creadon
In L.A. County, residents will be voting for mayor. In California, residents will be voting for governor and for a variety of propositions. The topics of the propositions range from abortion, to sports gambling to flavored tobacco. Scroll down to see a summary of events and election updates.
The Graphic will be closely following Propositions 1, 30 and 31.
For more information go to Cal Matters.org’s 2022 Voter Guide.
The Graphic will get results of the L.A. County elections from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk office. The Graphic will get results of the California Elections — including propositions — from the California Secretary of State webpage.
Mayor
Karen Bass is running against Rick Caruso for L.A. County mayor.
Karen Bass:
- Democrat
- Reduce housing costs
- Build housing for unhoused individuals
Rick Caruso:
- Democrat
- increase public safety
- Build more shelter beds for unhoused individuals
Results:
Bass: 50.38%
Caruso: 49.62%
Last Updated: 11:37 p.m.
Governor
Gavin Newsom is running for re-election for the governor of California and Brian Dahle is running against him.
Gavin Newsom:
- Democrat
- Incumbent
- Enshrine reproductive rights into state constitution
- Increase gun control
Brian Dahle:
- Republican
- Increase funding for law enforcement
- Declare homelessness a public health crisis
Results: Newsom
(According to the Associated Press)
Newsom: 67.93%
Dahle: 32.07%
Percent Counted: 38%
Last Updated: 9:41 p.m.
Propositions
Proposition 1: Guarantees abortion rights in the state’s constitution
Results: Yes: 67.2% No: 32.8% Last Updated: 11:44 p.m.
Proposition 30: Tax people making over $2 million per year to pay for environmental sustainability programs.
Results: Yes: 42.4% No: 57.6% Last Updated: 11:44 p.m.
Proposition 31: Decides whether to uphold the flavored tobacco ban.
Results: Yes: 64.0% No: 36.0% Last Updated: 11:45 p.m.