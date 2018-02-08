A heartwarming video as wildfires ravish across Southern California last December. The video showed a young man rescuing a wild rabbit from the Thomas flames.

The man transported the rabbit to the California Wildlife Center, a nonprofit medical care and animal rehabilitation facility in Malibu.

“The mission of the wildlife center is to care for sick, injured, and orphaned native wildlife,” Wildlife Center president Victoria Harris said.

Doctors found the rabbit had suffered burns to its ears, toes, and lips. Its fur was singed all over.

The center’s director of animal care Duane Tom surgically removed dead tissue from the rabbit’s ears and feet.

“It isn’t the money or anything for being here,” Tom said. “I don’t really get paid very much. It’s more what I want to do. I sort of dedicated my life to doing this.”

Five weeks after being brought into the center, the rabbit was released into the wild and she hopped off to freedom.