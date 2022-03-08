Black History Month: Highlighting Black Student Leaders on Campus

In this episode of the Melanated Muckraker podcast, new host Halle Bowe dives into Black student leadership at Pepperdine University.

The episode features junior Myles Dennis, senior Karesse Frizel, and senior Diamond Longs, who share their respective leadership positions and duties. The conservation dives into the hardships Black students face when trying to join leadership positions on campus and culminates with a conversation about ways the university can improve to make leadership inclusive for all students.

“The Melanated Muckraker” is hosted and produced by Anitiz Muonagolu, Celine Foreman and Halle Bowe.