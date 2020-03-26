Listen and subscribe to our podcast from your mobile device:

In this episode, host Ivy Moore sits down with graduate student Hudson Casiple to discuss diversity within greek life at Pepperdine. Hudson is currently working toward his Master of Divinity and is an intern for Pepperdine greek life. While an undergrad student at Pepperdine, Hudson was a member of Delta Tau Delta before it was deactivated. Now Hudson uses his voice in greek life to promote diversity.

