Local News
/
NewsWaves
October 27, 2017
American’s Favorite Sport
By Jack McGrath
After a month of national protests – the National Football League is suffering in ratings. A recent poll displays the effect the recent controversy has had on the sport.
NewsWaves
reporter Jack McGrath reports on the latest sports news.
