A little over a week after Pepperdine announced its move to online classes due to coronavirus concerns, administrators are thinning down the number of students allowed on campus.

On Friday afternoon, the Pepperdine Public Relations Office sent an email to students, faculty and staff outlining changes to the university’s campus policies, including the closure of all library locations and bookstores, as well as the John Tyler Drive booth.

The adjustments are a result of deliberations by the administration’s Emergency Operations Committee, who have been meeting regularly in order to adapt to evolving dilemmas COVID-19 may pose. Their latest problem: a statewide order by California Gov. Gavin Newsom instructing all 40 million California residents to stay in their homes.

Hours before the governor issued the measure publicly, Pepperdine’s VP of Student Affairs Connie Horton notified on-campus students via email of potential changes to campus policies, such as reducing shuttle services, closing libraries and asking students to stay in their rooms and receiving pre-packaged food deliveries.

“We wanted you to have this information now so you have the opportunity to make the best decision for you if these orders come into effect,” Horton wrote.

In addition to outlining these potential changes, Horton provided options for students who no longer wish to stay on campus, but also don’t wish to go home.

“If you have any other options that have recently become available to you, for example, a friend or relative you could stay with, or perhaps an Airbnb, hotel, or short-term lease, let us know,” Horton wrote.

Students who choose to leave campus will get a prorated refund on housing and a refund of remaining meal points. Horton mentioned that Pepperdine Strong funds— an emergency fund set up after the Bordeline shooting and Woolsey Fire last year— may be used to assist students with transportation.

Upon moving classes to online, the university allowed students to apply to remain in on-campus housing. Initially, students who work in the Malibu area received exemptions, as well as student-athletes, but as most jobs moved remote and NCAA schools canceled their seasons, the university asked more students to return to their permanent residences.

In a Zoom town hall for students staying on campus yesterday, Director of Housing Operations Robin Gore said there are 375 students on campus. She estimated this will be down to 214 students by Sunday.

