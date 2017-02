Reelstories is Pepperdine’s annual film festival that showcases student filmmakers.

This year’s winners are:

Best Directing: Isabella Issa for “Night Lights”

Best Cinematography: April Rock for “Night Lights”

Best Original Screenplay: Isabella Issa for“Parallels”

Best Editing: Briana Chmielewski for “Night Lights”

Best Original Score: Nyah Wilson for “Night Lights”

Audience Choice: Moises Barba for “Desarraigado”

Best Picture: Moises Barba for “Desarraigado