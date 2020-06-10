Podcasts / The Melanated Muckraker / October 12, 2020

1. The Limits and Possibilities of National Hispanic Heritage Month

By Anitiz Muonagolu & Emily Shaw

Via Apple Podcasts | Via SoundCloud | Via Spotify

National Hispanic Heritage month begins September 15 and ends October 15. In this week’s episode, seniors Priscilla Merlo and Karina Valenzuela and alumnus Harold Aguayo (class of 2020) talk about their Latin American identities, as well as what this month means to them.

__________________________________________________

Email Anitiz Muonagolu at aj.muonagolu@pepperdine.edu or Emily Shaw at emily.c.shaw@pepperdine.edu

Follow the Pepperdine Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

“The Melanated Muckraker” is hosted and produced by Anitiz Muonagolu and Emily Shaw. This episode was recorded remotely. Featured music: “Delirium” by Ketsa and “In The Box” by Blue Dot Sessions. “The Melanated Muckraker” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.


Tags:  Anitiz Muonagolu Colorism Emily Shaw Harold Aguayo hispanic Hispanic Heritage Month identity Katrina Venezuela Latin Latin America Latina Latino Latinx LSA Pepperdine LSA Priscila Merlow

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Staff Editorial: Unplug and Unwind However You Are Able



Emily Shaw




You might also like




Leave a Reply




More Story
Staff Editorial: Unplug and Unwind However You Are Able
 Art by Madeline Duvall This is not the semester anyone wanted. Pepperdine requiring electronic devices to attend classes...