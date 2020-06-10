Via Apple Podcasts | Via SoundCloud | Via Spotify

National Hispanic Heritage month begins September 15 and ends October 15. In this week’s episode, seniors Priscilla Merlo and Karina Valenzuela and alumnus Harold Aguayo (class of 2020) talk about their Latin American identities, as well as what this month means to them.

“The Melanated Muckraker” is hosted and produced by Anitiz Muonagolu and Emily Shaw. This episode was recorded remotely. Featured music: “Delirium” by Ketsa and “In The Box” by Blue Dot Sessions. “The Melanated Muckraker” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.