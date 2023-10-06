Women’s Swim and Dive Set to Begin

Pepperdine Women’s Swim and Dive team celebrates winning back-to-back PCSC Championships on Jan. 21 at East Los Angeles College. The team’s 2023-24 season began Oct. 5. Photo courtesy of Nolan Wang

Pepperdine Women’s Swim and Dive season began Oct. 5 with a 101-47 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs at Raleigh Runnels Memorial Pool. The Waves are coming off of back to back conference championships in the Pacific College Swim Conference.

This year’s team features 23 returning swimmers with nine newcomers, according to Pepperdine Athletics. The captains are senior freestyler/backstroker Ellie Hendren, junior diver Lexie Martin and junior breaststroker/freestyler Alexandra Browne.

Notable returners include Brown, who set two school records and was a part of the record-setting 200 relay team, backstroker/IM AJ Adams who competed at the National Invitational Championships and sophomore backstroker Kylie Taylor who earned All-PCSC in six events, all according to Pepperdine Athletics.

For the divers, sophomore Amanda Wong returns after competing in the NCAA Zone Diving competition, setting a school record in the 3-meter dive and earning PCSC Athlete of the Week for the weeks of Nov. 19, 2022, and Jan. 17, 2023, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

In her fourth year as head coach, Ellie Monobe enters the season winning three consecutive PCSC Coach of the Championship Meetsand has broken a school record 14 times, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Diving Coach Monique Demaisip was named PCSC Diving Coach of the Meet, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

This season will be the program’s first season as a part of Mountain Pacific Sports Federation. Pepperdine will join the same conference as Cal Poly, Cal State Bakersfield, Hawai’i, Pacific, San Diego, UC Davis, UC San Diego, UC Santa Barbara and Incarnate Word.

Pepperdine’s home schedule this season will have the Waves hosting SDSU on Oct. 6, the third annual Rodionoff Invitational on Oct. 13-14, Illinois on Oct. 26, UCSB and UC San Diego on Nov. 4 and Azusa Pacific on Jan. 27.

__________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter @PeppGraphic

Contact Tony Gleason on Twitter (@tony__gleason) or via email: anthony.gleason@pepperdine.edu