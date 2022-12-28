UPDATE: President Gash holds President’s Briefing on Dec. 7: Parking Structure projected to open at the end of January

The December President’s Briefing took place Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 8:45 a.m.



The briefing included remarks from President Jim Gash, a devotion, a faculty interview and new faculty introductions. The briefing also included updates on the new parking lot, upcoming events and the next President’s Briefing.

“This time of year is so exciting for our community as we celebrate the birth of our Lord,” Gash said. “As we get ready for finals, and I know this is a tiring time as well as a lot of students are preparing for exams.”

To begin the briefing, MaShani Allen, professor and president’s office Hospitality manager, led a devotional about the power of the game for self-discovery. She said her first-year seminar class had a “lively” discussion regarding whether happiness is a choice. Her class concluded happiness is a choice, and choosing happiness can help students overcome problems.

Lucy Schene, first-year and “Into the Woods'” evil stepsister, sang a Christmas song.

Jim Gash thanked Schene for singing and then introduced Provost Jay Brewster, who began an interview with Kfir Mordechay, assistant professor of Education at Graduate School of Education and Psychology.

Gash said there was a faculty interview in this briefing rather than a student interview because students are preparing for finals.

Brewster asked Mordechay about what brought him to Pepperdine, his work-life balance, his interactions with graduate students as a young professor, his research, his recent award from the Spencer Foundation and the use of the funding.

Gash provided the University update for the community.

On Dec. 7, the Jazz and Wind Ensembles held a concert at 2 p.m. in Smothers Theatre and “Building a Tapestry of Allies, Christmas High Tea Reception” with Dee Anna Smith was at 3 p.m. on Gulls Way Patio, Gash said. Women’s Basketball played CSU Bakersfield at 7 p.m. in Firestone Fieldhouse.

On Dec. 8, Dr. Gary Selby hosted “A Mysticism for the Rest of Us: C.S. Lewis, Beauty, and the Nearness of God” at 4 p.m. in the Surfboard room, Gash said. The Chamber Choir Concert, which was free and open to the public, was at 7:30 p.m. in the Raitt Recital Hall.

On Dec. 10, Men’s basketball played UCSB at 5 p.m. in Firestone Fieldhouse, Gash said.

On Dec. 11, Won By One had their Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. in Stauffer Chapel. Faculty and students served students food at Late Night Breakfast in Waves Cafe from 8-10 p.m., Gash said.

Gash said the University has changed the date of the next President’s Briefing to Jan. 25. Soon after next briefing, the baseball parking and along the road of the Baseball parking will be available.

Gash introduced Dee Anna Smith, the chair of the Board of Regents, who shared reflections about her service with Pepperdine and her roles outside of the University.

Pepperdine employees introduced new employees aloud: Natalie Cook, employee at the Office of Church Relations; Veronica Basadre, associate director of Straus Degree Programs;Aziza Clerk, administrative assistant for the Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution. They also introduced Jose Rusano, faculty and student support coordinator and Meghan McGuire, director of Campus Operations.

Arissa Samaniego, executive assistant to the VP and chief business officer, closed the briefing in prayer.

View the meeting here.

