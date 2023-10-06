U.S. News & World Report Rankings Drop

Via Apple Podcasts | Via Spotify

Pepperdine’s recent drop in rank from No. 49 to No. 76 has prompted many to wonder about the reasoning behind the drop. Graphic Managing Editor Samantha Torre goes through some of the changes in the ranking metrics and what they mean for Pepperdine and the future of the ranking system.

Listen to the episode to hear more about what the changes are (1:54), what each new category means (4:18), how Pepperdine students have responded (16:52) and more.

