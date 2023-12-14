Tim Spivey Promoted to Vice President for Spiritual Life

Pepperdine announced Tim Spivey as the new vice president of Spiritual Life, President Jim Gash wrote in a Dec. 13 email to the Pepperdine community.

Spivey’s promotion comes just months after he started as associate vice president of Spiritual Life. Spivey began work as associate VP of Spiritual Life in April, according to previous Graphic reporting.

“I’m looking forward to adding Tim’s voice to the Steering Team meetings and to his continued leadership of the Hub for Spiritual Life,” Gash wrote.

Spivey has a running history with the University. He graduated from Pepperdine with a bachelor’s degree in Religion (’97), master’s degree in Ministry (’00) and Master of Divinity degree (’00), according to Pepperdine’s website.

Spivey previously served as a campus and worship minister at the University Church of Christ. He was also a professor in the Seaver College of Religion and Philosophy division, according to Pepperdine’s website.

“His long history with Pepperdine as both an alumnus and a parent, and his experience over the last year have prepared him well for this role,” Gash wrote.

Spivey’s new position will go into effect Jan. 1.

