TikTok on Pause: The 12-Hour Ban That Shook America’s Social Sphere

In a surprising move on Jan. 19, the federal government banned TikTok, leaving millions wondering how they would now spend their screen time.

The federal government banned TikTok due to its ties with China, citing potential national security risks, NBC News said. The ban lasted only 12 hours but caused widespread disruption as TikTok was the most downloaded app in 2024, according to Statistica. Influencers and users scrambled to find alternative entertainment sources, with many resorting to panic.

First-year Gabi Garmon said she found the ban challenging because TikTok was her main source of entertainment and news.

“I tried to go on TikTok about 20 million times, but I couldn’t open the app and it just made me sad,” Garmon said.

Responses from Influencers

When the ban took effect, alternative social media platforms compensated to fill the TikTok void.

Rednote, a China-based counterpart to TikTok, became the primary app downloaded during the 12-hour outage. Rednote allows users to post and share videos, similarly to TikTok, according to the South China Morning Post.

In an interview with Lifestyle Influencer Karolina Andarza, she mentioned downloading Rednote a week before the ban to maintain contact with her 25,000 followers.

“The hardest part was having to rebuild my platform, because I never thought TikTok would get banned,” Andarza said.

After the Ban

The ban ended abruptly Jan. 20. When users logged back onto the app, they were greeted with a message, as reported by TikTok: “Welcome back! Thanks for your patience and support. As a result of President Donald Trump’s efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S.!”

While President Trump appears to have reinstated TikTok, he merely suspended the ban rather than fully revoking it.

For 75 days, Trump will not enforce the ban until his administration determines “the appropriate course forward in an orderly manner that protects national security while avoiding an abrupt shutdown,” according to the Associated Press.

This decision leaves many users like first-year Deniz Ketenci in a state of surprise and contemplation.

“When TikTok came back up, I was honestly very shocked. I thought Trump would bring it back, but after a few months or weeks,” Ketenci said. “A lot of people just told me it was political propaganda, but I was honestly shocked.”

In the 2024 election, a shift of young voters toward Trump raised questions about whether his decision to postpone the TikTok ban was a strategic move to maintain his appeal among younger demographics, according to Tufts Now.

Garmon said she is hopeful that Trump can reinstate TikTok without Chinese authority.

What If There Is a Ban After 75 Days?

For the average TikTok user, a permanent ban would mean being unable to watch and post content for entertainment. Yet, for influencers, it could mean losing a paying job.

“A lot of people have been able to make a job out of [TikTok], including myself,” Andarza said.

Andarza, who specializes in makeup and skincare content, said she worries that a permanent ban would mean losing her job. She plans to highlight her successful TikTok page on resumes when applying for jobs.

Varied Responses

As popular as TikTok is, reactions to the ban varied.

“Honestly, I was sad about the ban for a few hours, but I thought maybe it would be a good thing because I’m so glued to TikTok,” Garmon said.

Similar to Garmon, First-year Sienna Vassilev said she found the ban to be beneficial.

“I think younger generations are way too exposed to how older generations act by being exposed to TikTok, and it deprives them of innocence, so the ban would be good for that reason,” Vassilev said. “TikTok is also very addictive. People spend too much time on the app.”

Echoing Vassilev’s concerns, the addictive quality of TikTok not only impacts user behavior but also extends into their daily routines.

“I get lost in scrolling before bed, and time just passes by so quickly,” Ketenci said.

The TikTok ban might have assisted students in mitigating addiction and liberating time for individuals who may have excessively indulged in the app. Nevertheless, there was a palpable sense of sadness from others over the suppression of content creation and free speech.

“I felt sad and upset about the ban,” Ketenci said. “I enjoy using TikTok to document fun memories that I make with friends.”

Andarza echoes this sentiment as she finds the app to be a valuable space for connection and creativity.

“I was really upset about [the ban],” Andarza said. “I feel like the app is a place where people can come together.”

The brief ban on TikTok elicited various reactions. During the 12-hour downtime, content creators and TikTok viewers strived to find alternate solutions. With the recent inauguration of President Trump, it is unclear whether his administration will seek to permanently ban TikTok or allow its continued use.

