The Weisman’s New Exhibit Features ‘Atmospheric’ Artist

Artworks hang in the two-story room on the main floor at the Weisman Museum on Aug. 26, at the beginning of reception night. The museum provided food and arts and crafts related to the artwork of the exhibition to keep guests engaged. Photos by Perse Klopp

Students and locals alike flooded the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art for its grand re-opening Aug. 26. Floor-to-ceiling pieces of dreamlike Icelandic landscapes greet guests.

The exhibit exclusively features the artist Hildur Ásgeirsdóttir Jónsson who grew upin Iceland. The beautiful landscapes around Jónsson inspired her to recreate them in the form of loom paintings and watercolor paintings. Nowadays, Jónsson lives and works in Cleveland using photos she took in Iceland as reference.

Hildur Ásgeirsdóttir Jónsson poses in front of her loom painting, Aug. 26. The painting is 15 feet tall and depicts an Icelandic waterfall.

Her mission as an artist, Jónsson said, is to capture what Iceland looks like in a representational manner while also capturing the energy and feeling of these places using abstraction.

“I translate the feeling that I felt in the landscape in the work,” Jónsson said. “I capture the energy that’s around us and under us, in outer space and in the earth. I’d like that invisible energy to come out in the work.”

Vatnajökull-Cauldron — silk thread and dyes — hangs in the museum aligned with the benches for viewing the artwork, Aug. 26. This loom painting is a relatively abstract recreation of the subglacial lake from which the name derives.

Becausethis “invisible energy” is impossible to reproduce, Jónsson said she makes her art relatively abstract to convey the energy that she felt in these spaces.

Although she has a section in the Weisman dedicated to watercolor, Jónsson’s primary medium is watery dyes painted onto woven material. Jónsson said creating small-scale loom paintings takes three to six weeks while the large-scale paintings featured prominently in the front of the gallery take about six months to create.

Despite the amount of labor and time required, Jónsson said she still prefers creating loom paintings.

“[The way] the colors bleed and how the threads move gives it that kind of atmospheric look that I’m after,” Jónsson said.

A guest views Skyscape #5, Butterfly Nebula — silk thread and dyes, 75” x 45” 190cm x 114cm, Aug 26. The loom painting demonstrates Jónsson’s desire to capture outer space by depicting the bizarre looking phenomenon (Butterfly Nebula) created from a dying star, according to NASA.

Although creating watercolor paintings is much faster than loom paintings, Jónsson said the process is surprisingly similar for her.

“It’s kind of the same thing as watercolor because I use wet on wet [the process of wetting the paper before applying the paint],” Jónsson said. “They’re very similar though with very different results because of the whole weaving process.”

Double Rainbow #6 — silk thread and dyes, 2022 — is one of the smaller loom paintings featured in the exhibit. It is also one of many which features rainbows.

In addition to capturing the energy and feeling of places, another common theme in many of Jónsson’s works is rainbows. The rainbows in her loom paintings are especially striking because they appear almost blurry due to how the watery ink spreads across her canvas during the weaving process.

Because of this process, the rainbows illustrate the way that Jónsson views rainbows: “puzzling yet magical and beautiful.”

Guests gather around the food catered for the reception event, Aug. 26. Above them is the Weisman Museum sign and a big poster advertising the Hildur Ásgeirsdóttir Jónsson exhibition.

Not only is this exhibition Jónsson’s first time showcasing any of her work at Pepperdine, but it is also her first solo museum show in the United States in almost a decade, according to the Weisman Museum website.

“This is just an amazing place to show it; the space is very nice for my work,” Jónsson said.

She said she also loves the University aspect of the space, because she loves interacting with college students since they remind her of her own college-aged children.

Jónsson mingles with guests at the museum, Aug. 26. Throughout the night, several groups of guests approached Jónsson about her artwork.

Jónsson said that aspiring artists need to weigh the pros and cons of pursuing art as a full-time career for themselves.

“Yes, you do need the bare basics — food, shelter, et cetera — but it’s important to do things you love to do,” Jónsson said. “Just do what you love doing, and hopefully things will work out.”

For those who missed the opening reception, or for those who are eager to see it again, the exhibit will remain open until Dec. 10.

____________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Email Perse Klopp: kellie.klopp@pepperdine.edu