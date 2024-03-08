Students Find Happiness in Crocheting

In 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, many people had to find unique ways of passing time within the confines of their homes. Among other household skills, the hobby of crochet experienced a renaissance among Gen Z as a form of self-expression, according to Grattan Street Press.

Crocheting is an extremely versatile craft, according to Study Beaks. Crochet techniques allow people to make different patterns, and crocheters can easily remedy mistakes.

With a hook and bundles of yarn, people can crochet practically anything from plushies to clothing. Some crocheters also become entrepreneurs by selling their work.

Natalee Borum’s Crochet Business

Junior Natalee Borum has been crocheting since the summer of 2020. She said it helps clear her mind by keeping her hands busy.

“In the same way that runners enjoy running because they can clear their mind, I enjoy crocheting because it does the same thing for me,” Borum said.

Through repetitive motions, crocheting nurtures mental health by reducing levels of cortisol, according to Hemptique. People can shift their focus away from the troubles of life by entering into a state of mindfulness, similar to meditation.

Borum’s interest in needlework came from her grandmother, who knitted baby blankets for her cousins, she said. After seeing crochet content on TikTok, Borum started following video tutorials to learn crochet; later, she focused on crocheting tote bags.

“I made a tote bag that was inspired by the JW Anderson Harry Styles cardigan,” Borum said.

Her parents encouraged her to sell her tote bags, she said. Borum’s family and best friend became essential parts of her crochet business.

Her best friend created the graphic design for the shop’s Instagram profile picture while her sister helped photograph her work, Borum said. Her mother and older sister drove her to the store weekly to acquire yarn.

Borum said she struggled with reasonably pricing her work when she started her business. While she did not want to make prices expensive, her friends and family pointed out handmade products are not cheap because they take hours to make.

Tasks such as picking the color of the yarn also became tough because she had to consider customer preferences, Borum said.

“That prevented me from fully enjoying it because I started to see it as more of a job that I had to do rather than an activity I got to do for fun,” Borum said.

Borum reclaimed her love for crochet when she focused on what she wanted to create, not what she thought customers would want to buy, she said. Now, crochet is less of a business and more of a fun skill to practice.

Borum’s favorite crochet project was a blanket that took 100 granny squares, she said.

“It’s a super rewarding thing that I get to keep forever,” Borum said. “I can never run out of uses for it, which is really nice.”

As complicated as it may seem, Borum said she recommends other people try crocheting.

“It’s just such a great way to keep your mind occupied or to turn off your mind for a while,” Borum said. “Just let your hands do something that they know how to do and make something fun or funky out of it.”

Amiel Silbol’s Crochet Journey

Junior Amiel Silbol is also a crochet enthusiast. He said he started crocheting during the summer after his freshman year at Pepperdine when he was browsing accessories for his new car.

Silbol saw a crochet steering wheel cover on Etsy and decided to make it himself. Since then, Silbol said he has stuck with crochet.

“When I crochet, it’s hard for me to keep track of time,” Silbol said.

A hurdle Silbol overcame on his crochet journey was the initial beginner phase, he said. Many pattern tutorials online used abbreviated terms that only experienced crocheters would understand.

“There’s this crochet language that you have to be able to understand,” Silbol said “And that was a learning curve for me.”

For first-time crocheters, Silbol recommends investing in a good quality hook and starting with beginner projects, he said. His confidence in crocheting has grown over time with practice.

Silbol has since crocheted tote bags, bucket hats, cardigans and sweaters, he said. His most memorable crochet project was a cardigan composed of granny squares.

At the end of each crochet project, he feels accomplished more than anything, Silbol said.

“When you start a project, you have a vision of what it will turn out in the end, and sometimes, it doesn’t always look how you want it to,” Silbol said. “But that’s the joy of crocheting and adding your own personal touches — having human error in your projects.”

On campus, Silbol usually crochets in the brief moments he has breaks from studying, he said. Instead of scrolling through social media, he resumes crochet projects during his free time.

Silbol said he highly recommends people try crocheting.

“It’s a pretty easy hobby to pick up, and you can learn so much from it,” Silbol said. “It’s a form of art, and it’s something that you can add your own personal touches to.”

___________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Sophia Luo via email: sophialuo.luo@pepperdine.edu