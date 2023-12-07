Steve Potts to Retire at the End of Academic Year

Director of Athletics Steve Potts will retire at the end of the 2023-24 academic year, President Jim Gash and Tim Perrin, senior vice president for Strategic Implementation, wrote in a Dec. 7 email to the Pepperdine community. Pepperdine has won 63 conference regular-season or tournament titles during Potts’ 13-year career as AD.

“He has shared with thousands of people the three central aims of the athletics program,” Gash and Perrin wrote. “Commitment to Christian values, emphasis on academic success, and competing for championships—and he has strengthened the program in each area.”

A national search for Potts’ successor will begin immediately, Perrin and Gash wrote. Perrin will lead the search with Gash involved as well.

Pepperdine teams’ notable achievements during Potts’ tenure include Men’s Golf winning the 2021 National Championship, Women’s Soccer reaching the Sweet 16 in 2021, and Men’s Water Polo reaching the semifinals of the NCAA Championships in 2019, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

This is a developing story

__________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter @PeppGraphic

Contact Tony Gleason on Twitter (@tony__gleason) or via email: anthony.gleason@pepperdine.edu