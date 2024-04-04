SportsWaves S3E4: Ed Winters Talks Tennis

Listen Via Soundcloud | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

In this episode of “SportsWaves,” hosts Tony Gleason and Nina Fife interview recent Pepperdine Tennis recruit Ed Winters and talk with him about his tennis career, favorite moments and more. Following that, Tony and Nina break down the recent gambling scandal coming out of the L.A. Dodgers organization.

Listen in to hear from Winters about his background (0:54), his recent competition in the Australian Open (4:36) and some of his favorite memories (10:35). Following that, listen to Tony and Nina’s take on their take on Shohei Ohtani, his former translator Ippei Mizuhara, and the Dodgers (19:37).

