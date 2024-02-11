SportsWaves S3E2: Talk Purdy to Me

Listen Via Soundcloud | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

In this episode of “SportsWaves,” hosts Tony Gleason and Nina Fife break down Super Bowl LVIII, the AFC and NFC Championship games, Brock Purdy going from “Mr. Irrelevant” to Super Bowl quarterback, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs chasing a dynasty and make predictions for the biggest football game of the year and more.

Listen in for a recap of the AFC and NFC championship games (2:30), Brock Purdy (13:15), Super Bowl memories (18:00), and more.

