Sip ‘n’ Savor Column: Alfred Coffee vs. Blue Bottle

Art by Jackie Lopez

Transparency Item: This is a food and beverage column that rotates writers and is based on new locations each week. This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.

Blue Bottle Coffee and Alfred Coffee both hold a special place in my stomach, but one truly hits all the marks on how I rank coffee shops — quality, consistency, creativity and overall vibe of the location.

The iconic “But First, Coffee” slogan greets you as you enter the trendy, hip ambience of Alfred Coffee in the Malibu Country Mart. Alfred prides itself on its carefully sourced beans and creative concoctions. Its “Alfred’s Matcha Latte” is a staple, offering a smooth matcha flavor profile.

I add a pump of vanilla for taste; otherwise, it’s a bit too earthy-tasting for me.

From lavender-infused matcha lattes to matcha cortados, their menu caters to all matcha lovers. I prefer tea and matcha to coffee because the after-effects are much less intense, and I don’t notice the drop-off of caffeine like I do with coffee.

I will endure the post-caffeine shakes only for Alfred’s “World-Famous Vanilla Iced Latte.” It truly is a classic and consistently satisfying.

Blue Bottle, located in the Cross Creek shopping area, embraces minimalism and sustainability. It is known for their high-quality, ceremonial-grade matcha.

Its menu features classic matcha lattes, matcha cappuccinos and matcha pour-overs, perfect for matcha purists.

My go-to is a hot, oat milk matcha. I have never had to add flavorings or anything else; the baristas at Blue Bottle make their matchas to perfection.

Blue Bottle serves each cup of matcha with a white foam design poured in the middle of the pool of green in front of you. Every sip tastes like a warm hug.

I have to slow myself down to not chug the whole drink in 10 seconds.

Alfred tempts me with its assortment of pastries, including chocolate croissants and, my favorite, the Rico Breakfast Burrito. These pastries are fresh, flaky and flavorful, and the employees always ask if I want my pastry warmed, which makes all the difference.

Blue Bottle takes a minimalist approach to pastries. While it offers options like seasonal scones and croissants, it also has a breakfast menu that makes your mouth water.

The choice between Alfred and Blue Bottle boils down to personal preference.

Alfred Coffee provides a trendy atmosphere with creative creations, and their “World-Famous Vanilla Iced Latte” is a must-try. Its outdoor sitting area is a great spot to catch up with a friend, which I have taken advantage of on many occasions.

Blue Bottle, on the other hand, offers a pure, minimalist matcha experience. Whether you’re seeking Instagram-worthy moments or meditative matcha sips, Blue Bottle truly caters to my taste. Sitting outside their shop, I feel calmness all around me and savor every moment there. It is the winner in my book.

If you don’t want to choose between them, indulge in the best of both worlds.

___________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Contact Victoria La Ferla via email:

Victoria.laferla@pepperdine.edu or by instagram @vlf_insider