Rave: I Love Valentine’s Day

There are few things in life that beat my love for all things heart-shaped and the colors pink and red and chocolate — that’s having the chance to celebrate my loved ones. Because of that, Valentine’s Day always has been and always will be one of my favorite holidays.

While many dread the 14th’s approach because of the pressure to plan the perfect date or call it “lonely,” it doesn’t always have to be like this. Valentine’s Day isn’t about hyper focusing on being alone; it is about focusing on the love present in all aspects of life.

Despite the cheesiness and stress of it all, I think Valentine’s Day has the potential to be a time to celebrate love, whether that’s through a fun date with your partner, a movie night with friends or a bubble bath by yourself at home. It is ultimately a time to reflect on your loved ones and celebrate them and love for yourself.

While I am a firm believer in celebrating those I love year-round, Valentine’s Day gives me the perfect chance to go overboard. In a world so filled with pessimism and hate, why not dedicate 24 hours to just focus on giving love to those around you?

We don’t need one day of the year to focus on love, but it certainly makes things a lot more fun if you do. Instead of trashing Valentine’s Day for being a cheesy celebration of all things love, heart and chocolate related, why not embrace the corniness of it and bake some heart-shaped treats for your friends while listening to your favorite love songs?

