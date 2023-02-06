Photo Gallery: Women’s Basketball Fall to Saint Mary’s 62-55

Sophomore guard Ally Stedman (No. 24) drives to the basket against Saint Mary’s University on Feb. 2, at Firestone Fieldhouse. Stedman leads the Waves in scoring, averaging 15.6 points per game. Photos by Ashley Paulsen

Pepperdine Women’s Basketball lost to Saint Mary’s University on Feb. 2, at Firestone Fieldhouse.

The game started neck and neck, as the first quarter finished 13-9 for Pepperdine. There were four lead changes in the first quarter before Pepperdine made a two-possession game at the end of the quarter.

However, Saint Mary’s turned the game around in the second, hitting four 3-pointers to take the lead and run with it. The Waves only scored five points in the quarter, compared to Saint Mary’s 22. The Waves entered halftime down 31-18.

Saint Mary’s ran with the momentum they created, using the third quarter to extend their lead over the Waves. By the end of the quarter, Pepperdine was down by 20— going into the final quarter with a score of 48-28.

Sophomore guard Ally Stedman and freshman guard Hailey Hoff tried to turn things around for the Waves in the fourth quarter. Stedman had 10 points, including two 3-pointers, and Hoff added three 3-pointers in the final period as well. Despite scoring 27 points as a team in the fourth, the Waves could not come back and ultimately lost the game, 62-55.

Stedman led the Waves in scoring, dropping 17 points along with a steal. Graduate forward Theresa Grace Mbanefo posted nine points and a team-high six rebounds, and Hoff also put up nine points, all on fourth-quarter threes.

Pepperdine Women’s Basketball’s next game was against the University of the Pacific on Feb. 4, in Malibu. They lost with a final score of 59-66.

Graduate forward Theresa Grace Mbanefo (No. 0) throws up a floater over a Saint Mary’s defender Feb. 2, at Firestone Fieldhouse. Mbanefo finished the game with nine points and six boards.





Redshirt senior forward Becky Obinma shoots a mid-range jumpshot over a Saint Mary’s defender Feb. 2, at Firestone Fieldhouse. Obinma leads the Waves in rebounding for the season, averaging 6.9 per game.





Junior forward Jane Nwaba puts up an off-balance shot from the left side Feb. 2, at Firestone Fieldhouse. Nwaba had four points and four rebounds against the Gaels.

