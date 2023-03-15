Photo Gallery: Pepperdine Baseball Falls to California State Fullerton

Freshman infielder Jack Goodman swings at a pitch in a game against California State Fullerton on March 11, at Eddy D. Field Stadium. Pepperdine lost the series 2-1. Photos by Colton Rubsamen

Pepperdine Baseball lost their three-game series against California State Fullerton 1-2 March 11-12, at Eddy D. Field Stadium. This series loss puts the Waves at 5-8 on the season.

Junior shortstop John Peck hit a solo home run in the third inning of game 1 for the first run of the series and gave Pepperdine a 1-0 lead. Fullerton then scored in three straight innings to give the Titans a 4-1 lead.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth, sophomore infielder Devon Walczykowski hit a double to clear the bases and tie the game 4-4. After scoring two more runs in the bottom of the sixth, the Waves took a 6-4 lead and went on to win the game 6-5.

On March 12, Pepperdine played games two and three as a doubleheader because the series was supposed to start March 10, but was delayed due to rain.

After falling behind 7-2 in the fifth inning, the Waves rallied late in the game to make the score 8-8 after the eighth inning. After neither team scored in innings 9, 10 and 11, Fullerton scored two runs to make the score 10-8. The Waves were unable to rally and lost the game 10-8.

The final game of the series started off with Pepperdine and Fullerton scoring in the first inning. Fullerton scored four more times this game, while Pepperdine was unable to score again. Pepperdine lost this game 5-1 and secured a series win for Fullerton.

The Waves’ lost their next game against California State Northridge 8-3 on March 13, at Eddy D. Field Stadium.

_________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter @PeppGraphic

Contact Tony Gleason via email: anthony.gleason@pepperdine.edu