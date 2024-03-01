Photo Gallery: Men’s Basketball Dominates Against Portland 91–70

Pepperdine Men’s Basketball (11-17) beat Portland (9-19) on Feb. 17, at Firestone Fieldhouse. The Waves’ biggest scorers of the night were junior guard Michael Ajayi with 26 points and sophomore forward Javon Porter with 18.

While they ended up losing to Pepperdine, Portland also had a leading scorer hit the 20s with senior forward Tyler Robertson scoring 23 points.

Other notable players were graduate student guard Ethan Anderson and sophomore guard Malik Moore. Anderson went 4-5 from the field, grabbing four rebounds and four assists. Moore went 5-9 from three-point range and hauled in 17 points of his own.

Despite things being neck and neck for the first few minutes, Pepperdine strove ahead and made a number of threes and jumpers that quickly put them strides ahead. By the end of the first half, they had shown that they were able to maintain the momentum and keep Portland at bay.

The second half was the same story, as Pepperdine worked to keep their pace ahead of Portland. During the second half, Pepperdine was able to create a 27-point lead, which would be the biggest of the game. The game finished with a score of 91 to 70 in favor of the Waves.

