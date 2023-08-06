Pepperdine’s 990 Reveals Top Paid Employees for 2021

Pepperdine released its 2021 Internal Revenue Service 990 Form, revealing Pepperdine’s highest paid employees, largest program services and total revenue and expenses from August 2021 to June 2022.

Pepperdine’s total revenue for 2021 was $719,080,959, in comparison to 2020 which was $724,218,664, according to the 990. The University also had higher expenses in 2021, equaling $639,625,912, in comparison to 2020’s expenses, which were $559,572,996.

Top Paid Employees

President Jim Gash made the most last year, earning $586,932 of reported compensation and $341,897 of estimated other compensation, including health benefits, according to the 990.

Basketball Head Coach Lorenzo Romar came in second, and Executive Vice President Gary Hanson came in third.

Chancellor Sara Young Jackson is the only woman in the top 10. In 2020 there were no women in the top 10, according to previous Graphic reporting.

The University employed 4,676 individuals, according to the 990. In addition, 23 individuals volunteered at Pepperdine.

Top Program Services

Pepperdine spent the most money on student services, instruction and research, and academic support.

Student services cost $230,367,322 in expenses, including services such as transportation, parking, dining and housing. Approximately 88% of student services went to scholarships, loans and grants for students.

Instruction and research cost $137,674,706 in expenses, including instruction on the Malibu campus as well on International Program campuses.

Academic support services cost $115,214,576 in expenses, including costs for the health center, the counseling center, OneStop and the library.

Highest Paid Independent Contractors

The University paid independent contractors the most for e-learning, construction, consulting and catering in 2021.

Pepperdine paid 2U INC $48,222,24 for E-learning, the Penta Building Group $4,613,214 for construction, Perkins and Will INC $3,859,76 for consulting, Millie and Severson INC $2,737,25 for construction and Sodexo $2,636,171 for catering.

