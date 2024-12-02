Pepperdine Travelers Share Survival Guide to Airport Security

More stressful than filing taxes or going to the dentist — this is how about 55% of Americans described traveling through an airport, according to Expedia.

Fantasies of jet-setter, globetrotter lifestyles can crumble under fear of going through airport security. But knowing the official regulations, why they are in place and additional traveler-tested tips can revive those dreams.

After Sept. 11, 2001, the U.S. government formed the Transportation Security Administration out of security concerns in airports, according to NPR. This more comprehensive present-day security has changed the atmosphere of traveling, even more after COVID-19, said Hispanic Studies Professor April Marshall, who has traveled to over 20 countries.

“It was lighter, more carefree,” Marshall said. “Now, there’s just a heavier element to it — a more serious element to it.”

For safe traveling, individuals have several resources available. The Travel Checklist from the TSA provides details on prohibited items, best practices and the 3-1-1 liquids rule.

In addition to official regulations, expert student and faculty travelers shared their tips on how to make one’s airport experience easier.

Mindset Matters

While the initial reaction to a stressful situation may be panic, this response is not usually the most effective. Controlling emotions helps travelers think more clearly and avoid exacerbating an already difficult moment, Marshall said.

“In the moment, to whatever degree you can remain calm and collected, it will help facilitate you getting through or handling whatever issue has arisen,” Marshall said. “It certainly helps diffuse things getting out of hand.”

Sometimes, the solution can be as simple as explaining the situation to an agent and asking them to make an exception, senior Tayler Rood said. In the past, an agent had allowed her to cut the line and called the terminal gate for her when she was running late.

“If you are late for your flight, you can walk up to an agent that works at the airport and say, ‘Hey, my flight’s boarding,’” Rood said.

Although there are no guarantees, and travelers should err toward being on time, a smile and respectful demeanor go a long way when making a request for expedited service through security, Rood said.

Preparation is Key

Planning ahead can help avoid some pitfalls from the start. Sophomore tennis player Vivian Yang is originally from Auckland, New Zealand, and has visited every continent except Antarctica for tournaments. She said she recommends taking care of one’s health by eating, drinking and sleeping well, before and during her travels.

“Hydrate well,” Yang said. “A lot of the issues with plane sickness is actually just because you’re hungry or you’re really, really tired — or you’re dehydrated.”

Overpacking or packing the wrong items is a common problem for travelers and can hold up the security line, said Fiona Stewart, associate dean of International Programs. Stewart is an Italian Studies professor who hails from Scotland.

“Definitely travel light, and if you don’t have to check your bags, even better,” Stewart said. “Pay attention to the information that we give you [IP students], the feedback from your peers who’ve been to the place before you — if they’re suggesting that you might need waterproof or flat shoes, pay attention, because they’ve been there and learned from experience.”

With proactive planning and practicing mindfulness when facing problems, travelers can turn to forward-thinking solutions for traveling through airport security stress-free and efficiently.

