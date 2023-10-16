Opinion: True Crime Entertains and Educates

Art by Sarah Rietz

Some people prefer listening to music to wind down at night. Some prefer light reading or perhaps a nice cup of tea.

And then there are those who snuggle soundly into their pillows as a speaker describes the dismemberment of a corpse in vivid detail.

True crime podcasts explore the gruesome and surreal facts and theories about crimes that happened in real life. Such popular podcasts include “To Live and Die in LA” and “Crimetown,” according to The Murder Mystery Dinner Train.

My personal go-to dose of violence is the “Rotten Mango” podcast, with host South Korean social media influencer Stephanie Soo.

I was drawn to not only the content of the podcast but also Soo’s humorous yet respectful approach to each story. Soo maintains an open mind and offers empathetic viewpoints in her commentary, particularly toward victims whose actions the public has harshly criticized

Although I never tried falling asleep to true crime, I often enjoyed listening as I did homework. I even indulged in the “Rotten Mango” podcast while decorating Christmas cookies. And of course, I linked my phone to earbuds to avoid any strange looks.

A question others such as myself may have wondered is why people are so attracted to the topic. I doubt anyone would desire to experience the same horrors they listen to.

“A study published in Social Psychological and Personality Science found that women are more likely than men to choose true crime media,” according to The Daily Universe.

Reasons for this may include the fact that women may find greater relatability to being in dangerous situations in everyday life.

“Women accounted for roughly 70% of serial killers’ victims between 1985 and 2010, and many of the crimes had sexual motives,” according to MagellanTV.

Women may find comfort in the educational aspects and mental preparation that listening to true crime provides.

“It [Consuming true crime] could be like a dress rehearsal,” said Dr. Sharon Packer, a psychiatrist as well as an assistant clinical professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, in an interview with Decider. “Like the old-fashioned fire drills or air raid drills, they had to keep practicing in case a devastating event happened, and they expected it to happen.”

Personally, I have developed a few habits since listening to true crime such as looking beneath my car and checking the backseats before stepping into it.

To be honest, if I were to get caught in such a dangerous situation, I don’t trust my luck or nonexistent street smarts to escape unscathed. But implementing certain preventative habits has helped me attain a small but greater sense of autonomy.

“On some level, symbolically, it’s like you found the loophole,” psychotherapist Dr. Krista Jordan said. “Like, ‘Really? Maybe I can cheat death.’”

True crime cases may also provide some sense of justice for the listeners, according to MagellanTV.

To this point, I can understand the possible satisfaction when it comes to learning about the consequences condemned upon the perpetrator.

However, I have also heard several cases where the negligence of police resulted in prolonged suffering or avoidable death as well as disconcerting sentences that did not match the severity of the crime.

The “Toy Box Killer” is a particular case in which both the crimes committed and the sentences ruled were nothing less than horrific. Though never formally convicted of murder, he supposedly killed over 50 women, according to All That’s Interesting, where additional details of the case can be found.

Personally, the resolutions of true crime stories provide not satisfaction but rather a sense of understanding about the flaws within different justice systems. While ignorance may be bliss, as some may understandably prefer when dealing with these difficult topics, I appreciate the insight I gain through the podcasts.

Although the fascination with true crime may still appear strange to some, they can rest assured that the common listener indulges in this seemingly morbid hobby out of a natural curiosity and entertainment, not from malicious intent.

