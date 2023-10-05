Opinion: ‘The West Wing’ is a Timeless Show

Art by Jackie Lopez

Transparency Item: The Perspectives section of the Graphic is comprised of articles based on opinion. This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.

One of my favorite shows that I watched with my parents when I was a little kid was “The West Wing.” Some of its main stars are Rob Lowe, Bradley Whitford, Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, John Spencer and Janel Moloney.

The show takes place in the West Wing of the White House, with President Bartlet — played by Sheen — and the key members of his staff. When my senior year of high school began, my positive childhood memories of watching the show pushed me to revisit it.

From the moment I rewatched the pilot episode, I understood exactly why the show had been so successful. You cannot help but walk away from each episode feeling so inspired. I have never encountered a more effective feel-good show.

There are undoubtedly high levels of idealism throughout the show. From the extremely wise and good-natured president all the way to his always well-intentioned and thoughtful staffers, it can feel highly improbable that we will ever see a West Wing as dedicated and courageous as the one portrayed in the show.

However, that is also where the magic lies. It is a comforting thought to think that the people in the highest positions in the White House would care so deeply and tirelessly towork to find the perfect solution to some of the most challenging obstacles we face as a country.

It is really interesting to consider the state of the West Wing when the show first entered the scene — on Sept. 22,1999, in the wake of President Bill Clinton’s scandal during his administration. A major reason why the show was created in the first place was to restore some faith in the White House, according to Empire.

Knowing that context made me understand why I returned to the show during my senior year, a time that was eclipsed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the approaching contentious election. I was looking for a sign of stability, just like many viewers when the show first premiered, and I believe that is why it became such a source of comfort for me.

Another reason why the show seems to resonate with so many people and has had several revivals since its inception is because of the highly talented ensemble cast.

The ensemble nature of the cast gives viewers an opportunity to have a character that they relate to, whether that is the witty Deputy Chief of Staff Josh Lyman, played by Whitford; the ornery Communications Director Toby Ziegler, played by Richard Schiff; the heart of gold President Jed Bartlet; the gentlemanly Chief of Staff Leo McGarry, played by Spencer; the good-natured Deputy Communications Director Sam Seaborn, played by Lowe; or the vivacious Press Secretary CJ Craig, played by Janney.

The wide variety of personalities and cast members gives everyone an opportunity to feel connected to a character in the show. It is nearly impossible to not fall for the charm of the writing and gravitate towards these overwhelmingly morally pure characters.

To some, the amiable characters make the show unrealistic and off-putting because it does not necessarily reflect a true government environment — to which I say,that is the purpose of film and television.

Allowing yourself to believe in the fantasies that the show offers, even when it is based in a real setting, is essential to experiencing a show to its fullest extent. The show is not a documentary but rather an imagining of what our government could look like in a more perfect world.

Despite the show’s fictitious nature, one of the main praises it got was forits ability to enlighten audiences regarding the different roles and responsibilities of people in the White House. The government of Myanmar even uses it to teach themselves about democracy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show has had an incredible impact on American culture, especially in the early 2000s, and I cannot recommend it enough. No matter when you start your West Wing journey, take solace in the fact that the show will forever remain timeless.

_______________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Contact Fiona Creadon via email: fiona.creadon@pepperdine.edu or on Instagram: @Fiocreao