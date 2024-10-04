Opinion: The Graphic Predicts the 2024 NFL Season (Week 5)

The Chicago Bears finally found their running game. They kicked off Sunday football against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 29, taking the affair 24-18 at Soldier Field. After their week three running game performance, with fingers being pointed at running back D’Andre Swift, Swift became the butt of many jokes on X. He struck back, rushing for 93 yards on 16 carries, while also securing a 36-yard touchdown for the Chicago win.

Sticking with NFC North teams, the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers took their matchup down to the wire. Minnesota came out of the tunnels with energy, scoring touchdowns on four of their first five drives, with quarterback Sam Darnold throwing for three. Packers quarterback, Jordan Love, returned to week four after a week one MCL sprain and showed some aftereffects of the injury, throwing two interceptions in the first half, falling to a 28-0 deficit.

Love found his stride in the fourth quarter, dishing three touchdowns on 202 total yards in the last 15 minutes alone, according to the NFL. However, Green Bay would try to mount a comeback one minute too late, falling in the battle 31-29. This brings the Vikings to a surprising 4-0 start to the season.

That brings week four to a close, with the standings having some new looks:

Gabrielle – 42 points

Nick – 41 points

Justin, Tony and Hunter – 37 points

Shalom and Nina – 36 points

Shane – 35 points

Amanda – 33 points

Jade – 32 points

That’s all for this week, let’s get right into those week five predictions!



Thursday, Oct. 3, at 5:15 p.m., PDT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Bucs: Justin, Tony, Hunter, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda

Falcons: Shane, Shalom, Jade, Nick

“I think I’m cursed at the moment, so whatever I predict will likely end up being wrong. I humbly request everything I say to be stricken from the record until I’m uncursed.” – Tony

“If we can beat the Saints, we can beat the Bucs (no we cant).” – Shalom

“Sounds like Buc-ee’s!” – Amanda

Sunday, Oct. 6, at 6:30 a.m., PDT

New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings

Jets: Justin, Nick

Vikings: Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Jade

“JJettas is the greatest #18 in NFL history.” – Shane

“Keep them undefeated.” – Nina

Sunday, Oct. 6, at 10:00 a.m., PDT

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

Panters: Justin, Tony , Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick

Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick Bears: Jade

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

Colts: Justin, Tony, Shane, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick

Jags: Hunter, Jade

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Dolphins: Shane, Gabrielle, Nina

Pats: Justin, Tony, Hunter, Shalom, Amanda, Jade, Nick

Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders

Browns: Jade

Commanders: Justin, Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Ravens: Justin, Tony, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Jade, Nick

Bengals: Shane

“[Joe] Burrow gonna do Burrow things.” – Shane

“See what them birds did last week?” – Nina

“Expecting an AFC North classic and a whole lot of rushing touchdowns: the Ravens‘ specialty.” – Nick

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans

Bills: Justin, Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick

Texans: Jade

“Look at Josh Allen, man. So inspirational.” – Justin

“I still don’t know what a Bill is, but notice how there’s no team called the Californians?” – Amanda

“Stefon Diggs revenge game (but not in the way you think).” – Hunter

Sunday, Oct. 6, at 1:05 p.m., PD”

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Raiders: Justin, Tony, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Jade

Broncos: Shane, Hunter, Amanda, Nick

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Cards: Justin, Tony, Shane, Nina

Niners: Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Amanda, Jade, Nick

“I got a cool Cards hat when I was 12. It lit up.” – Tony

“‘Hey siri, flip a coin.'” – Shalom

“The Niners might be at risk of losing their grip on the division, but this should be one of their more comfortable division matchups this season.” – Nick

Sunday, Sept. 29, at 1:25 p.m., PDT

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams

Packers: Shane, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Jade, Nick

Rams: Justin, Tony, Hunter, Amanda

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

Giants: Justin, Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick

Seahawks: Jade

Sunday, Oct. 6, at 5:20 p.m., PDT

Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cowboys: Tony, Shane, Hunter, Jade, Nick

Steelers: Justin, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda,

“Justin Fields can’t handle a good rush defense.” – Shane

“Yee to the Haw AGAIN.” – Jade

“I’m dying to know why everyone hates the Cowboys.” – Tony

Monday, Oct. 7, at 5:15 p.m., PDT

New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs

Saints: Shane, Shalom

Chiefs: Justin, Tony, Hunter, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Jade, Nick

“Kermit [Patrick Mahomes] clears Catholicism.” – Hunter

“En route to go 16-0.” – Nina

“Chiefs primetime, home game… we all know how this ends.” – Nick

_________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Email Justin Rodriguez: justin.rodriguez@pepperdine.edu