Opinion: The Graphic Predicts the 2024 NFL Season (Week 5)

The Chicago Bears finally found their running game. They kicked off Sunday football against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 29, taking the affair 24-18 at Soldier Field. After their week three running game performance, with fingers being pointed at running back D’Andre Swift, Swift became the butt of many jokes on X. He struck back, rushing for 93 yards on 16 carries, while also securing a 36-yard touchdown for the Chicago win.
Sticking with NFC North teams, the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers took their matchup down to the wire. Minnesota came out of the tunnels with energy, scoring touchdowns on four of their first five drives, with quarterback Sam Darnold throwing for three. Packers quarterback, Jordan Love, returned to week four after a week one MCL sprain and showed some aftereffects of the injury, throwing two interceptions in the first half, falling to a 28-0 deficit.
Love found his stride in the fourth quarter, dishing three touchdowns on 202 total yards in the last 15 minutes alone, according to the NFL. However, Green Bay would try to mount a comeback one minute too late, falling in the battle 31-29. This brings the Vikings to a surprising 4-0 start to the season.
That brings week four to a close, with the standings having some new looks:
Gabrielle – 42 points
Nick – 41 points
Justin, Tony and Hunter – 37 points
Shalom and Nina – 36 points
Shane – 35 points
Amanda – 33 points
Jade – 32 points
That’s all for this week, let’s get right into those week five predictions!
Thursday, Oct. 3, at 5:15 p.m., PDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
- Bucs: Justin, Tony, Hunter, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda
- Falcons: Shane, Shalom, Jade, Nick
“I think I’m cursed at the moment, so whatever I predict will likely end up being wrong. I humbly request everything I say to be stricken from the record until I’m uncursed.” – Tony
“If we can beat the Saints, we can beat the Bucs (no we cant).” – Shalom
“Sounds like Buc-ee’s!” – Amanda
Sunday, Oct. 6, at 6:30 a.m., PDT
New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings
- Jets: Justin, Nick
- Vikings: Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Jade
“JJettas is the greatest #18 in NFL history.” – Shane
“Keep them undefeated.” – Nina
Sunday, Oct. 6, at 10:00 a.m., PDT
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
- Panters: Justin, Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick
- Bears: Jade
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Colts: Justin, Tony, Shane, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick
- Jags: Hunter, Jade
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
- Dolphins: Shane, Gabrielle, Nina
- Pats: Justin, Tony, Hunter, Shalom, Amanda, Jade, Nick
Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders
- Browns: Jade
- Commanders: Justin, Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
- Ravens: Justin, Tony, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Jade, Nick
- Bengals: Shane
“[Joe] Burrow gonna do Burrow things.” – Shane
“See what them birds did last week?” – Nina
“Expecting an AFC North classic and a whole lot of rushing touchdowns: the Ravens‘ specialty.” – Nick
Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
- Bills: Justin, Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick
- Texans: Jade
“Look at Josh Allen, man. So inspirational.” – Justin
“I still don’t know what a Bill is, but notice how there’s no team called the Californians?” – Amanda
“Stefon Diggs revenge game (but not in the way you think).” – Hunter
Sunday, Oct. 6, at 1:05 p.m., PD”
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
- Raiders: Justin, Tony, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Jade
- Broncos: Shane, Hunter, Amanda, Nick
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
- Cards: Justin, Tony, Shane, Nina
- Niners: Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Amanda, Jade, Nick
“I got a cool Cards hat when I was 12. It lit up.” – Tony
“‘Hey siri, flip a coin.'” – Shalom
“The Niners might be at risk of losing their grip on the division, but this should be one of their more comfortable division matchups this season.” – Nick
Sunday, Sept. 29, at 1:25 p.m., PDT
Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams
- Packers: Shane, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Jade, Nick
- Rams: Justin, Tony, Hunter, Amanda
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks
- Giants: Justin, Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick
- Seahawks: Jade
Sunday, Oct. 6, at 5:20 p.m., PDT
Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Cowboys: Tony, Shane, Hunter, Jade, Nick
- Steelers: Justin, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda,
“Justin Fields can’t handle a good rush defense.” – Shane
“Yee to the Haw AGAIN.” – Jade
“I’m dying to know why everyone hates the Cowboys.” – Tony
Monday, Oct. 7, at 5:15 p.m., PDT
New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
- Saints: Shane, Shalom
- Chiefs: Justin, Tony, Hunter, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Jade, Nick
“Kermit [Patrick Mahomes] clears Catholicism.” – Hunter
“En route to go 16-0.” – Nina
“Chiefs primetime, home game… we all know how this ends.” – Nick
_________________
Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic
Email Justin Rodriguez: justin.rodriguez@pepperdine.edu