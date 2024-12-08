Opinion: The Graphic Predicts the 2024 NFL Season (Week 14)

We are nearing the end game. After week 13, two teams have clinched their spots in the 2024 NFL Playoffs: the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Bills clinched following a dominant 35-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers, while the Chiefs clinched by the skin of their teeth. In a thriller against the Las Vegas Raiders (yes, you heard that right, the Raiders and thriller were used in the same sentence), the Chiefs walked away with a 19-17 win after a botched snap.
The Raiders drove down the field with 15 seconds remaining within range of a game-winning field goal kick, only for rookie center Jackson-Powers Johnson to snap the ball to an unaware quarterback Aidan O’Connell. The Chiefs recovered the fumble, ending the game and clinching their birth into the playoffs.
It was revealed during the game that right guard Dylan Parham tapped Johnson on his arm, initiating the play call, which resulted in the botched snap, according to ESPN.
With these two teams clinching, the AFC now has five playoff spots remaining, while the NFC still has all seven spots left.
With the recap out of the way, let’s take a look at the updated standings:
Gabrielle – 129 points
Hunter – 128 points
Amanda – 127 points
Nick – 125 points
Shane – 120 points
Nina and Shalom – 122 points
Justin and Tony – 115 points
Jade – 57 points
It’s about time to get into those week 14 predictions!
Thursday, Dec. 5, at 5:15 p.m., PDT
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
- Packers: Shane, Nina, Nick
- Lions: Justin, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Amanda
“Jared Goff ring season… please…” – Justin
“Jordan Love… you are my everything, my sunshine, the light in my life.” – Shane
“This isn’t the old NFC North anymore.” – Hunter
Sunday, Dec. 8, at 10:00 a.m., PDT
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
- Jets: Justin
- Dolphins: Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick
New Orleans Saints at New York Giants
- Saints: Justin, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick
- Giants: None
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
- Jags: Shane
- Titans: Justin, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick
Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings
- Falcons: Justin, Shalom
- Vikings: Shane, Hunter, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick
“Kirk, throw a touchdown PLEASE. 3 games, 0 touchdowns and 6 interceptions is EMBARRASSING” – Shane
“Fun fact: no team has ever lost to Kirk Cousins and won the Super Bowl in the same season. Treat this like a playoff game, Darnold!” – Hunter
“Kirk Cousins vs Sam Darnold this is a game we won’t appreciate in the moment.” – Nick
Carolina Panthers at Philadephia Eagles
- Panthers: Shane
- Eagles: Justin, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick
“No feasible way the Eagles lose this game. Unless…?” – Justin
“Bryce understands it now.” – Shane
“I miss Cam Newton Panthers.” – Shalom
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Browns: None
- Steelers: Justin, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick
“The Browns have not yet finished their penance for their crimes against society.” – Hunter
“Genuinely cant remember the last time the Browns won ANYTHING.” – Shalom
“So we’re just picking colors as mascots now?” – Amanda
Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Raiders: None
- Bucs: Justin, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick
“TANK TANK TANK TANK TANK TANK TANK (highkey almost beat the Chiefs tho, those 3 missed FGs would’ve won us the game).” – Justin
“No Marmalade for Justin!” – Shane (Week 3 article)
“Even Justin picked the Bucs.” – Amanda
Sunday, Dec. 8, at 1:05 p.m., PDT
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
- Seahawks: Justin, Hunter, Nina, Amanda, Nick
- Cardinals: Shane, Shalom, Gabrielle
“Hypothetically, if seahawks were real, would they sound like, ‘Caw Caw!’ or something like ‘Tweet Tweet!'” – Justin
“Bird vs bird.” – Shalom
“I miss Mike Mac on the Ravens.” – Nick
Sunday, Dec. 8, at 1:25 p.m., PDT
Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
- Bears: None
- Niners: Justin, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nick
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
- Bills: Justin, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick
- Rams: None
“Josh Allen is the MVP frontrunner and still hasn’t thrown for over 400 yards this season. As if 2024 wasn’t weird enough.” – Hunter
“I’m genuinely so proud of Josh Allen.” – Shalom
“Cannot believe Josh Allen is engaged…” – Nina
“Idk much about this Josh Allen guy but he did grow up in the Central Valley (thanks dad for that info!).” – Amanda
Sunday, Dec. 8, at 5:20 p.m., PDT
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
- Chargers: Justin, Shane, Nick
- Chiefs: Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda
“They almost lost to Las Vegas….. they are so due for another loss.” – Justin
“Chiefs win by 1-9 points. Take it to Vegas baby.” – Hunter
“Hot take of the week, but I could just see this one.” – Nick
Monday, Dec. 9, at 5:15 p.m., PDT
Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
- Bengals: Justin, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Amanda, Nick
- Cowboys: Nina
“Bengals scoring 45 points just to lose 45-49.” – Shane
“Petition for Joe Burrow to leave the bengals and go to an actually competent team.” – Shalom
“The Bengals record doesn’t reflect their talent.” – Nick
_________________
Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic
Email Justin Rodriguez: justin.rodriguez@pepperdine.edu