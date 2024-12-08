Opinion: The Graphic Predicts the 2024 NFL Season (Week 14)

We are nearing the end game. After week 13, two teams have clinched their spots in the 2024 NFL Playoffs: the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills clinched following a dominant 35-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers, while the Chiefs clinched by the skin of their teeth. In a thriller against the Las Vegas Raiders (yes, you heard that right, the Raiders and thriller were used in the same sentence), the Chiefs walked away with a 19-17 win after a botched snap.

The Raiders drove down the field with 15 seconds remaining within range of a game-winning field goal kick, only for rookie center Jackson-Powers Johnson to snap the ball to an unaware quarterback Aidan O’Connell. The Chiefs recovered the fumble, ending the game and clinching their birth into the playoffs.

It was revealed during the game that right guard Dylan Parham tapped Johnson on his arm, initiating the play call, which resulted in the botched snap, according to ESPN.

With these two teams clinching, the AFC now has five playoff spots remaining, while the NFC still has all seven spots left.

With the recap out of the way, let’s take a look at the updated standings:

Gabrielle – 129 points

Hunter – 128 points

Amanda – 127 points

Nick – 125 points

Shane – 120 points

Nina and Shalom – 122 points

Justin and Tony – 115 points

Jade – 57 points

It’s about time to get into those week 14 predictions!

Thursday, Dec. 5, at 5:15 p.m., PDT

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Packers: Shane, Nina, Nick

Lions: Justin, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Amanda

“Jared Goff ring season… please…” – Justin

“Jordan Love… you are my everything, my sunshine, the light in my life.” – Shane

“This isn’t the old NFC North anymore.” – Hunter

Sunday, Dec. 8, at 10:00 a.m., PDT

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

Jets: Justin

Dolphins: Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants

Saints: Justin, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick

Giants: None

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Jags: Shane

Titans: Justin, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Falcons: Justin, Shalom

Vikings: Shane, Hunter, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick

“Kirk, throw a touchdown PLEASE. 3 games, 0 touchdowns and 6 interceptions is EMBARRASSING” – Shane

“Fun fact: no team has ever lost to Kirk Cousins and won the Super Bowl in the same season. Treat this like a playoff game, Darnold!” – Hunter

“Kirk Cousins vs Sam Darnold this is a game we won’t appreciate in the moment.” – Nick

Carolina Panthers at Philadephia Eagles

Panthers: Shane

Eagles: Justin, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick

“No feasible way the Eagles lose this game. Unless…?” – Justin

“Bryce understands it now.” – Shane

“I miss Cam Newton Panthers.” – Shalom

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Browns: None

Steelers: Justin, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick

“The Browns have not yet finished their penance for their crimes against society.” – Hunter

“Genuinely cant remember the last time the Browns won ANYTHING.” – Shalom

“So we’re just picking colors as mascots now?” – Amanda

Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Raiders: None

Bucs: Justin, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick

“TANK TANK TANK TANK TANK TANK TANK (highkey almost beat the Chiefs tho, those 3 missed FGs would’ve won us the game).” – Justin

“No Marmalade for Justin!” – Shane (Week 3 article)

“Even Justin picked the Bucs.” – Amanda

Sunday, Dec. 8, at 1:05 p.m., PDT

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Seahawks: Justin, Hunter, Nina, Amanda, Nick

Cardinals: Shane, Shalom, Gabrielle

“Hypothetically, if seahawks were real, would they sound like, ‘Caw Caw!’ or something like ‘Tweet Tweet!'” – Justin

“Bird vs bird.” – Shalom

“I miss Mike Mac on the Ravens.” – Nick

Sunday, Dec. 8, at 1:25 p.m., PDT



Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Bears: None

Niners: Justin, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nick

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

Bills: Justin, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick

Rams: None

“Josh Allen is the MVP frontrunner and still hasn’t thrown for over 400 yards this season. As if 2024 wasn’t weird enough.” – Hunter

“I’m genuinely so proud of Josh Allen.” – Shalom

“Cannot believe Josh Allen is engaged…” – Nina

“Idk much about this Josh Allen guy but he did grow up in the Central Valley (thanks dad for that info!).” – Amanda

Sunday, Dec. 8, at 5:20 p.m., PDT

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Chargers: Justin, Shane, Nick

Chiefs: Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda

“They almost lost to Las Vegas….. they are so due for another loss.” – Justin

“Chiefs win by 1-9 points. Take it to Vegas baby.” – Hunter

“Hot take of the week, but I could just see this one.” – Nick

Monday, Dec. 9, at 5:15 p.m., PDT



Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys

Bengals: Justin, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Amanda, Nick

Cowboys: Nina

“Bengals scoring 45 points just to lose 45-49.” – Shane

“Petition for Joe Burrow to leave the bengals and go to an actually competent team.” – Shalom

“The Bengals record doesn’t reflect their talent.” – Nick

_________________

