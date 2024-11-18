Opinion: The Graphic Predicts the 2024 NFL Season (Week 11)

At this point, it’s a miracle the Kansas City Chiefs are still undefeated.
After a battle with the Denver Broncos, the Chiefs entered the fourth down a point, 13-14. The Chiefs worked their way down to the end zone for a field goal to take a 2-point lead, 16-14, but there was still time for Denver to make a play. With the clock winding down, the Broncos made it deep enough to attempt a game-winning 35-yard field goal.
As the time expired, linebacker Leo Chenal blocked the kick, securing the Chiefs’ miracle season with a 16-14 win.
Kansas City remains 9-0, but other teams around the league are also stacking up wins. The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions picked up their eighth win of the year after beating the Indianapolis Colts 30-20 and Houston Texans 26-23, respectively.
Now it’s time for a look at the updated standings:
Gabrielle – 98 points
Hunter and Amanda – 96 points
Shane and Nick – 94 points
Tony – 93 points
Nina – 89 points
Shalom – 87 points
Justin – 86 points
Jade – 57 points
Without further ado, here are the week 11 predictions!
Thursday, Nov. 14, at 5:15 p.m., PDT
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
- Commanders: Tony, Shane, Hunter, Amanda
- Eagles: Justin, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Nick
“Hurts is just Daniel Jones with aura.” – Shane
“Insanely hot take: Jayden Daniels > Hurts, and he’ll prove it on Thursday.” – Hunter
“They better be commanding those Eagles.” – Amanda
Sunday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m., PDT
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
- Packers: Justin, Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick
- Bears: None
Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions
- Jags: None
- Lions: Justin, Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick
Los Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins
- Raiders: Justin, Shalom
- Dolphins: Tony, Shane, Hunter, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick
Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints
- Browns: Justin, Tony, Nick
- Saints: Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda
Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets
- Colts: Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Amanda
- Jets: Justin, Gabrielle, Nina, Nick
Los Angeles Rams at New England Patriots
- Rams: Justin, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick
- Pats: Tony
“SUPER BOWL LIII REMATCH.” – Tony
“Can we talk about how AWFUL the AFC East is?” – Shalom
“The Rams just… confuse me.” – Nick
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Ravens: Justin, Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick
- Steelers: None
“Time for the Steelers to lose to the real Maryland team.” – Shane
“I just want to see Derrick Henry throw a touchdown pass to Lamar.” – Hunter
“Ravens could lose every game, and I would still say Lamar Jackson is the best player ever.” – Shalom
Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans
- Vikings: Justin, Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick
- Titans: None
“I have zero idea how this team is 7-2, but they aren’t 2-7, so this is surely a win! Right?” – Justin
“7-2 and still not a top 10 team is crazy.” – Shane
Sunday, Nov. 17, at 1:05 p.m., PDT
Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos
- Falcons: Justin, Tony, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle
- Broncos: Shane, Nina, Amanda, Nick
“28-3, hahahaha.” – Tony
“Mid-off.” – Hunter
“Broncos fans deserve this success after all those years of struggling.” – Nick
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
- Seahawks: Nina
- Niners: Justin, Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Amanda, Nick
“What even is a 49er?” – Shalom
“Niners better win to welcome me home for Thanksgiving.” – Amanda
“CMC has landed.” – Nick
Sunday, Nov. 17, at 1:25 p.m., PDT
Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
- Chiefs: Tony, Hunter, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda
- Bills: Justin, Shane, Shalom, Nick
“Chiefs gotta be the worst undefeated team of all time, no?” – Justin
“The jokes on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the Chiefs are hilarious.” – Tony
“Only three things in life are certain: death, taxes and the Chiefs winning a game by single digits.” – Hunter
Sunday, Nov. 17, at 5:20 p.m., PDT
Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers
- Bengals: Justin, Nina, Amanda, Nick
- Chargers: Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle,
“Bolt up, I guess.” – Shane
“Why is this a nighttime game…” – Nina
“A hypothetical Joe Burrow podcast would save America.” – Hunter
Monday, Nov. 18, at 5:15 p.m., PDT
Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
- Texans: Justin, Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda
- Cowboys: Tony
“The real Texas NFL team will win this game.” – Shane
“Why is this one ALSO a nighttime game…” – Nina
“This is soooooo Texas!” – Amanda
“So country. SO texas. SOO Southern. I love!” – Shalom
