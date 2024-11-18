Pepperdine Graphic

Opinion: The Graphic Predicts the 2024 NFL Season (Week 11)

Graphic by Sarah Rietz
At this point, it’s a miracle the Kansas City Chiefs are still undefeated.

After a battle with the Denver Broncos, the Chiefs entered the fourth down a point, 13-14. The Chiefs worked their way down to the end zone for a field goal to take a 2-point lead, 16-14, but there was still time for Denver to make a play. With the clock winding down, the Broncos made it deep enough to attempt a game-winning 35-yard field goal.

As the time expired, linebacker Leo Chenal blocked the kick, securing the Chiefs’ miracle season with a 16-14 win.

Kansas City remains 9-0, but other teams around the league are also stacking up wins. The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions picked up their eighth win of the year after beating the Indianapolis Colts 30-20 and Houston Texans 26-23, respectively.

Now it’s time for a look at the updated standings:

Gabrielle – 98 points

Hunter and Amanda – 96 points

Shane and Nick – 94 points

Tony – 93 points

Nina – 89 points

Shalom – 87 points

Justin – 86 points

Jade – 57 points

Without further ado, here are the week 11 predictions!

Thursday, Nov. 14, at 5:15 p.m., PDT

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

  • Commanders: Tony, Shane, Hunter, Amanda
  • Eagles: Justin, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Nick

Hurts is just Daniel Jones with aura.” – Shane

“Insanely hot take: Jayden Daniels > Hurts, and he’ll prove it on Thursday.” – Hunter

“They better be commanding those Eagles.” – Amanda

Sunday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m., PDT

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

    • Packers: Justin, Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick
    • Bears: None

    Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions

    • Jags: None
    • Lions: Justin, Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick

    Los Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins

    • Raiders: Justin, Shalom
    • Dolphins: Tony, Shane, Hunter, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick

    Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints

    • Browns: Justin, Tony, Nick
    • Saints: Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda

    Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets

    • Colts: Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Amanda
    • Jets: Justin, Gabrielle, Nina, Nick

    Los Angeles Rams at New England Patriots

    • Rams: Justin, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick
    • Pats: Tony

    SUPER BOWL LIII REMATCH.” – Tony

    “Can we talk about how AWFUL the AFC East is?” – Shalom

    “The Rams just… confuse me.” – Nick

    Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

    • Ravens: Justin, Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick
    • Steelers: None

    “Time for the Steelers to lose to the real Maryland team.” – Shane

    “I just want to see Derrick Henry throw a touchdown pass to Lamar.” – Hunter

    Ravens could lose every game, and I would still say Lamar Jackson is the best player ever.” – Shalom

    Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans

    • Vikings: Justin, Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick
    • Titans: None

    “I have zero idea how this team is 7-2, but they aren’t 2-7, so this is surely a win! Right?” – Justin

    “7-2 and still not a top 10 team is crazy.” – Shane

    Sunday, Nov. 17, at 1:05 p.m., PDT

    Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos

    • Falcons: Justin, Tony, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle
    • Broncos: Shane, Nina, Amanda, Nick

    28-3, hahahaha.” – Tony

    “Mid-off.” – Hunter

    “Broncos fans deserve this success after all those years of struggling.” – Nick

    Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    • Seahawks: Nina
    • Niners: Justin, Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Amanda, Nick

    What even is a 49er?” – Shalom

    Niners better win to welcome me home for Thanksgiving.” – Amanda

    CMC has landed.” – Nick

    Sunday, Nov. 17, at 1:25 p.m., PDT

    Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

    • Chiefs: Tony, Hunter, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda
    • Bills: Justin, Shane, Shalom, Nick

    “Chiefs gotta be the worst undefeated team of all time, no?” – Justin

    “The jokes on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the Chiefs are hilarious.” – Tony

    “Only three things in life are certain: death, taxes and the Chiefs winning a game by single digits.” – Hunter

    Sunday, Nov. 17, at 5:20 p.m., PDT

    Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers

    • Bengals: Justin, Nina, Amanda, Nick
    • Chargers: Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle,

    “Bolt up, I guess.” – Shane

    “Why is this a nighttime game…” – Nina

    “A hypothetical Joe Burrow podcast would save America.” – Hunter

    Monday, Nov. 18, at 5:15 p.m., PDT

    Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

    • Texans: Justin, Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda
    • Cowboys: Tony

    “The real Texas NFL team will win this game.” – Shane

    “Why is this one ALSO a nighttime game…” – Nina

    “This is soooooo Texas!” – Amanda

    “So country. SO texas. SOO Southern. I love!” – Shalom

    _________________

