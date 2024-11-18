Opinion: The Graphic Predicts the 2024 NFL Season (Week 11)

At this point, it’s a miracle the Kansas City Chiefs are still undefeated.

After a battle with the Denver Broncos, the Chiefs entered the fourth down a point, 13-14. The Chiefs worked their way down to the end zone for a field goal to take a 2-point lead, 16-14, but there was still time for Denver to make a play. With the clock winding down, the Broncos made it deep enough to attempt a game-winning 35-yard field goal.

As the time expired, linebacker Leo Chenal blocked the kick, securing the Chiefs’ miracle season with a 16-14 win.

Kansas City remains 9-0, but other teams around the league are also stacking up wins. The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions picked up their eighth win of the year after beating the Indianapolis Colts 30-20 and Houston Texans 26-23, respectively.

Now it’s time for a look at the updated standings:

Gabrielle – 98 points

Hunter and Amanda – 96 points

Shane and Nick – 94 points

Tony – 93 points

Nina – 89 points

Shalom – 87 points

Justin – 86 points

Jade – 57 points

Without further ado, here are the week 11 predictions!

Thursday, Nov. 14, at 5:15 p.m., PDT

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Commanders: Tony, Shane, Hunter, Amanda

Eagles: Justin, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Nick

“Hurts is just Daniel Jones with aura.” – Shane

“Insanely hot take: Jayden Daniels > Hurts, and he’ll prove it on Thursday.” – Hunter

“They better be commanding those Eagles.” – Amanda

Sunday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m., PDT

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Packers: Justin, Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick

Bears: None

Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions

Jags: None

Lions: Justin, Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick

Los Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins

Raiders: Justin, Shalom

Dolphins: Tony, Shane, Hunter, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints

Browns: Justin, Tony, Nick

Saints: Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda

Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets

Colts: Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Amanda

Jets: Justin, Gabrielle, Nina, Nick

Los Angeles Rams at New England Patriots

Rams: Justin, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick

Pats: Tony

“SUPER BOWL LIII REMATCH.” – Tony

“Can we talk about how AWFUL the AFC East is?” – Shalom

“The Rams just… confuse me.” – Nick

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Ravens: Justin, Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick

Steelers: None

“Time for the Steelers to lose to the real Maryland team.” – Shane

“I just want to see Derrick Henry throw a touchdown pass to Lamar.” – Hunter

“Ravens could lose every game, and I would still say Lamar Jackson is the best player ever.” – Shalom

Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans

Vikings: Justin, Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda, Nick

Titans: None

“I have zero idea how this team is 7-2, but they aren’t 2-7, so this is surely a win! Right?” – Justin

“7-2 and still not a top 10 team is crazy.” – Shane

Sunday, Nov. 17, at 1:05 p.m., PDT

Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos

Falcons: Justin, Tony, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle

Broncos: Shane, Nina, Amanda, Nick

“28-3, hahahaha.” – Tony

“Mid-off.” – Hunter

“Broncos fans deserve this success after all those years of struggling.” – Nick

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Seahawks: Nina

Niners: Justin, Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Amanda, Nick

“What even is a 49er?” – Shalom

“Niners better win to welcome me home for Thanksgiving.” – Amanda

“CMC has landed.” – Nick

Sunday, Nov. 17, at 1:25 p.m., PDT

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Chiefs: Tony, Hunter, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda

Bills: Justin, Shane, Shalom, Nick

“Chiefs gotta be the worst undefeated team of all time, no?” – Justin

“The jokes on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the Chiefs are hilarious.” – Tony

“Only three things in life are certain: death, taxes and the Chiefs winning a game by single digits.” – Hunter

Sunday, Nov. 17, at 5:20 p.m., PDT

Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers

Bengals: Justin, Nina, Amanda, Nick

Chargers: Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle,

“Bolt up, I guess.” – Shane

“Why is this a nighttime game…” – Nina

“A hypothetical Joe Burrow podcast would save America.” – Hunter

Monday, Nov. 18, at 5:15 p.m., PDT

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

Texans: Justin, Tony, Shane, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Nina, Amanda

Cowboys: Tony

“The real Texas NFL team will win this game.” – Shane

“Why is this one ALSO a nighttime game…” – Nina

“This is soooooo Texas!” – Amanda

“So country. SO texas. SOO Southern. I love!” – Shalom

