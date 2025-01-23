Opinion: The Graphic Predicts the 2024 NFL Season (Divisional Round)

NFL Picks are back! Just in the knick of time for the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

After an intense Wildcard Round, many of the favorites won, except one NFC North squad — the Minnesota Vikings. After a miraculous 14-3 regular season, the Vikings squared off against the 10-7 Los Angeles Rams.

In complete control from the jump, the Rams waltzed into the Divisional Round after a 27-9 victory over Minnesota. Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold was sacked five times and now enters free agency for the 2025-26 season, according to ESPN.

Now, let’s take a look at the latest standings:

Gabrielle and Hunter – 139 points

Amanda – 138 points

Nick – 134 points

Shalom – 131 points

Shane – 127 points

Justin – 123 points

Nina – 121 points

Tony – 115 points

Jade – 57 points

Here are the 2024 NFL Divisional Round predictions!

Saturday, Jan. 18, at 1:30 p.m., PDT

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Texans: Justin

Chiefs: Tony, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Amanda, Jade, Nick

“CHIEFS FIRST ROUND EXITS! BEEN SAYING THIS SINCE DAY ONE!” – Justin

“Just picking them so they will go to the SB and lose to Mr. Allen.” – Shalom

“I may want the Texans to win, but we all know who the refs will side with…” – Jade

“This is where Mahomes starts playing like Mahomes.” – Nick

Saturday, Jan. 18, at 5 p.m., PST

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions

Commanders: None

Lions: Justin, Tony, Hunter, Shalom, Gabrielle, Amanda, Jade, Nick

“Lions, tigers, and bears.” – Tony

“I just want to see Detroit Football fans happy, for once in their lives. Lions to the Superbowl!” – Hunter

“RAWR.” – Gabrielle

Sunday, Jan. 19, at 12 p.m., PST

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles

Rams: Tony, Hunter, Gabrielle, Jade

Eagles: Justin, Shalom, Amanda, Nick

“Never picking the Eagles ever ever ever ever ever ever.” – Tony

“If I had to pick a second favorite team, it would be the Eagles. Sorry my LA people.” – Amanda

“Not because of LA, I can’t let the Eagles win.” – Jade

Sunday, Jan. 19, at 3:30 p.m., PST

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Ravens: Tony, Hunter, Jade, Nick

Bills: Justin, Shalom, Gabrielle, Amanda

“Josh Allen had a CRAZY 2024. His 2025 bouta be historical. MVP caliber season, and he’s ENGAGED to Hailee Steinfeld… I’m starting to get mad, actually.” – Justin

“After all this time, finally, Lamar Jackson will have a reasonably successful postseason run.” – Hunter

“Bill! Bill! Bill!” – Gabrielle

“Josh Allen already won Hailee Steinfeld’s heart, he doesn’t need a Super Bowl too.” – Amanda

_________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Email Justin Rodriguez: justin.rodriguez@pepperdine.edu