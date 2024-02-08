Opinion: ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Is Best Transmedia Franchise

Transparency Item: The Perspectives section of the Graphic is comprised of articles based on opinion. This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.

Being able to create multiple variations of the same story and having each one positively acclaimed by audiences is a craft that takes loads of time, patience and talent.

Transmedia storytelling is the ability to tell a single story “across multiple platforms and formats using current digital technologies,” according to Wikipedia.

In 2004, Bryan Lee O’Malley created a graphic novel series titled “Scott Pilgrim.” It focused on the titular character who fell for delivery girl Ramona Flowers and was required to brawl with her “seven evil exes” in order to pursue a romance with her. Throughout, the two learn to accept their pasts and make peace with previous relationships.

The series became a major success internationally, soon gaining a cult following. A movie adaptation was released in 2010 along with a video game around the same time. Recently in 2023, an animated series was released on Netflix.

With the overwhelming success of all four adaptations, I wholeheartedly believe “Scott Pilgrim” is the best transmedia franchise to exist.

All four versions of the story were enjoyable to experience. They each stayed true to the main storyline and kept some minor details consistent as well.

The movie was a less fleshed-out version of the graphic novels, of course. They can’t fit everything that happens in six books into a two-hour movie. Yet, it kept a majority of the original material consistent, even pulling some of the dialogue straight from the novels.

A lot was cut from the video game as it was more action based with the player fighting villains the majority of the time. There wasn’t as much storytelling going on. Even so, it still got the main objective across and kept some details from the novels consistent, such as the locations where the seven exes were fought.

I think in order to be successful in transmedia storytelling, each version of the story that’s being told needs to be executed properly by sticking to the original source material.

A good example is the “Percy Jackson” franchise. The movies were poorly received by audiences, however, people were raving about the television series on Disney+.

The reason behind this was because of the faithfulness to the original source, the book series. The films had taken crucial moments and either cut them out or changed them entirely. The TV series had Rick Riordan, the author of the original books, involved as both a creator and executive producer.

Along with staying in line with the original source material, each of the Pilgrim adaptations also had their differences. They introduced fresh twists and exciting surprises that separated them from the others.

Some argue the animated series took a way too different approach, according to reviews on Google. The series shifted its main character focus from Scott to Ramona despite the former’s name in the title.

However, I believe the series still stayed true to the main storyline — “defeating” the seven exes and learning to embrace the past.

While the novels and movie showed the story through Scott’s perspective and focused on his character development, the show instead turned to Ramona. Viewers were able to see how she confronted each of her exes and realized she needed to stop running away from her past.

There needs to be the perfect happy medium of the familiar and unknown to keep audiences engaged while also holding the familiarity of the story people know and love.

Along with this factor, “Scott Pilgrim” also had something not many franchises — I’m looking at you, Disney — can say they’ve got. The secret ingredient to any successful project is the passion that’s poured into it.

“Scott Pilgrim” had passion. Loads of it. “That’s probably the most fun I’ve had on a movie…The cast was very connected,” said Chris Evans in a GQ interview.

I think the animated series was the epitome of how much passion was put into this franchise.

Every person from the main cast reprised their roles. The same band who worked on the music for the video game worked on the music for the show. The director of the 2010 film was an executive producer. O’Malley was also heavily involved in the project as a writer and producer.

It truly paid off, considering the series won a Critics Choice Award last month.

Still not convinced? Take a moment to read the novels or watch the film. “Open your eyes. Maybe you’ll see!” said Scott, during his fight with the first evil ex.

___________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Adri Sahakian via email:

adri.sahakian@pepperdine.edu or by Instagram: @mouseratstan

