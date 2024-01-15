Opinion: NFL Picks 2024 Wildcard

Transparency Item: This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.
What a year! This 2023-2024 season was full of highs and lows, joy and heartbreak, and a rush to the playoffs.
On Sunday, the last few teams in the hunt were the Buccaneers, Steelers, Packers, and Bills, as they won their last matchups to make the playoffs.
The end of the regular season has put many coaching jobs into jeopardy. After missing the playoffs due to a Packers victory over the Chicago Bears, the Seattle Seahawks fired their head coach Pete Caroll. Arthur Smith and Mike Vrabel have also been fired from their positions on the Falcons and Titans.
Predictions
Saturday, Jan. 13, at 1:30 p.m., PST
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans
Browns: Aubrey, Gabrielle
Texans: Joe, Samantha, Justin, Tony
“The Browns deserve to lose after giving up on Baker Mayfield.” – Justin
“I think the Browns are being a little underated here.” – Aubrey
“Texas? What’s a Texas?” – Tony
Saturday, Jan. 13, at 5 p.m., PST
Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs
Dolphins: Justin, Joe, Aubrey, Tony
Chiefs: Samantha, Gabrielle
“THE 305!!!” – Tony
“Taylor Swift killed Travis Kelce.” – Justin
“Ok, but why are we making this an excuse to hate on Taylor Swift? Uncool. This is about football people.” – Aubrey
Sunday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m., PST
Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills
Steelers: Justin, Joe
Bills: Gabrielle, Aubrey, Samantha, Tony
“The Bills are washed.” – Joe
“What in the freak happened to the Bills this year?” – Justin
Sunday, Jan. 14, at 1:30 p.m., PST
Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys
Packers: Aubrey, Samantha, Justin, Joe
Cowboys: Tony, Gabrielle
“This one speaks for itself.” – Justin
“Simone Biles’ husband plays for the Packers, so go Cowboys.” – Gabrielle
Sunday, Jan. 14, at 5 p.m., PST
Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions
Rams: None
Lions: Justin, Joe, Gabrielle, Tony, Aubrey, Samantha
“Detroit rules!!! (Unironically, I went to Detroit over the summer, and it was a really nice city.)” – Joe
“If we weren’t talking about football, I don’t think a ram would stand a chance against the king of the jungle.” – Tony
Monday, Jan. 15, at 5 p.m., PST
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Eagles: Gabrielle, Aubrey, Samantha
Bucs: Justin, Joe, Tony
“I straight up just don’t like the Eagles, dawg” – Tony
_________________
Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic
Email Joseph Heinemann: joe.heinemann@pepperdine.edu