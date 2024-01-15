Opinion: NFL Picks 2024 Wildcard

Transparency Item: This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.



What a year! This 2023-2024 season was full of highs and lows, joy and heartbreak, and a rush to the playoffs.

On Sunday, the last few teams in the hunt were the Buccaneers, Steelers, Packers, and Bills, as they won their last matchups to make the playoffs.

The end of the regular season has put many coaching jobs into jeopardy. After missing the playoffs due to a Packers victory over the Chicago Bears, the Seattle Seahawks fired their head coach Pete Caroll. Arthur Smith and Mike Vrabel have also been fired from their positions on the Falcons and Titans.

Predictions

Saturday, Jan. 13, at 1:30 p.m., PST

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans

Browns: Aubrey, Gabrielle

Texans: Joe, Samantha, Justin, Tony

“The Browns deserve to lose after giving up on Baker Mayfield.” – Justin

“I think the Browns are being a little underated here.” – Aubrey

“Texas? What’s a Texas?” – Tony

Saturday, Jan. 13, at 5 p.m., PST

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs



Dolphins: Justin, Joe, Aubrey, Tony

Chiefs: Samantha, Gabrielle

“THE 305!!!” – Tony

“Taylor Swift killed Travis Kelce.” – Justin

“Ok, but why are we making this an excuse to hate on Taylor Swift? Uncool. This is about football people.” – Aubrey

Sunday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m., PST

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

Steelers: Justin, Joe

Bills: Gabrielle, Aubrey, Samantha, Tony

“The Bills are washed.” – Joe

“What in the freak happened to the Bills this year?” – Justin

Sunday, Jan. 14, at 1:30 p.m., PST

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

Packers: Aubrey, Samantha, Justin, Joe

Cowboys: Tony, Gabrielle

“This one speaks for itself.” – Justin

“Simone Biles’ husband plays for the Packers, so go Cowboys.” – Gabrielle

Sunday, Jan. 14, at 5 p.m., PST

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions

Rams: None

Lions: Justin, Joe, Gabrielle, Tony, Aubrey, Samantha

“Detroit rules!!! (Unironically, I went to Detroit over the summer, and it was a really nice city.)” – Joe

“If we weren’t talking about football, I don’t think a ram would stand a chance against the king of the jungle.” – Tony

Monday, Jan. 15, at 5 p.m., PST

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Eagles: Gabrielle, Aubrey, Samantha

Bucs: Justin, Joe, Tony

“I straight up just don’t like the Eagles, dawg” – Tony

_________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Email Joseph Heinemann: joe.heinemann@pepperdine.edu