Opinion: NFL Picks 2023 Week 10

The trade deadline has been the story of the month this year, with a total of 15 players who moved teams. The biggest headline was the Washington Commanders trading away Chase Young and Montez Sweat, who are defensive linemen from the Commanders Young went to the 49ers, and Sweat joined the Bears. The Seahawks also looked to bolster their defensive line as well and traded for Leonard Williams. Williams is in his 8th year in the NFL and has 13 tackles over the past 5 games.

Another big story has been the triumph of quarterback Joshua Dobbs. Despite being traded from the Cardinals to the Vikings, the journeyman has found his footing, leading the Vikings to a massive win against the Atlanta Falcons.

Before we go into this next week, let’s take a look at the standings:

Joe and Hunter – 72 points

Tony – 67 points

Justin and Aubrey – 65 points

Gabrielle – 61 points

Samantha – 57 points

Max – 31 points

Predictions

Sunday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m., PDT

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

Panthers: Tony, Gabrielle

Bears: Joe, Samantha, Justin, Aubrey, Hunter

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots

Colts: Justin, Samantha, Hunter

Pats: Max, Tony, Joe, Gabrielle

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Browns: None

Ravens: Joe, Tony, Samantha, Gabrielle, Justin

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals

Texans: None

Bengals: Joe, Tony, Samantha, Gabrielle, Justin

San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars

49ers: Tony, Samantha, Gabrielle, Justin

Jags: Joe

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings

Saints: Tony, Samantha, Gabrielle, Joe

Vikings: Justin

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Packers: Gabrielle, Tony, Samantha

Steelers: Justin, Joe

Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Titans: Justin

Bucs: Tony, Samantha, Gabrielle, Joe

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals

Falcons: Aubrey, Samantha, Justin, Joe, Hunter, Tony, Gabrielle

Cardinals: None

“I have been waiting for WEEKS to finally say this. 28-3.” – Tony

“If they were in the wild, a cardinal wouldn’t stand a chance.” – Aubrey

“Younghoe Koo is my goat.” – Justin

Sunday, Nov. 12, at 1:25 a.m., PDT

Detriot Lions at Los Angeles Chargers

Lions: Aubrey, Samantha, Justin, Joe, Hunter, Tony

Chargers: Gabrielle

“Can’t wait for the Lions to have a home game in LA.” – Joe

“Every stadium the light touches is their kingdom, since the Chargers team have less than 30 fans.” – Hunter

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

Giants: Samantha, Aubrey, Justin, Gabrielle

Cowboys: Joe, Hunter, Tony

“I am so tired.” – Sam

“Just not the Cowboys, I’m sorry.” – Aubrey

Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks

Commanders: None

Seahawks: Aubrey, Samantha, Justin, Joe, Hunter, Tony, Gabrielle

“Washington state is the better Washington!” – Joe

“GENO STAT PADDING GAME! Get this man back to the Pro Bowl.” – Hunter

“Normally, on principle, I vote against Seattle, but my roommate’s from there. This is for her.” – Aubrey

Sunday, Nov. 12, at 5:20 p.m., PDT

New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders

Jets: Hunter, Joe, Gabrielle

Raiders: Aubrey, Samantha, Justin, Tony

“I’ve been rooting for Zack all year. PLEASE CHOKE THIS ONE WEEK PLEASE.” – Justin

“The Jets have a coach. That is all.” – Hunter

Monday, Nov. 13, at 5:15 p.m., PDT

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills

Broncos: Aubrey,

Bills: Justin, Joe, Gabrielle, Tony, Hunter, Samantha

“Despite the Bills lost to the 2023 Patriots, I still have faith they can beat the Broncos.” -Tony

“Have I gained a small amount of hope for the Broncos? Yes. Is it misplaced? Seems likely.” – Aubrey

