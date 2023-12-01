Opinion: NFL Picks 2023 Week 10

The trade deadline has been the story of the month this year, with a total of 15 players who moved teams. The biggest headline was the Washington Commanders trading away Chase Young and Montez Sweat, who are defensive linemen from the Commanders Young went to the 49ers, and Sweat joined the Bears. The Seahawks also looked to bolster their defensive line as well and traded for Leonard Williams. Williams is in his 8th year in the NFL and has 13 tackles over the past 5 games.
Another big story has been the triumph of quarterback Joshua Dobbs. Despite being traded from the Cardinals to the Vikings, the journeyman has found his footing, leading the Vikings to a massive win against the Atlanta Falcons.
Before we go into this next week, let’s take a look at the standings:
Joe and Hunter – 72 points
Tony – 67 points
Justin and Aubrey – 65 points
Gabrielle – 61 points
Samantha – 57 points
Max – 31 points
Predictions
Sunday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m., PDT
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
Panthers: Tony, Gabrielle
Bears: Joe, Samantha, Justin, Aubrey, Hunter
Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots
Colts: Justin, Samantha, Hunter
Pats: Max, Tony, Joe, Gabrielle
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
Browns: None
Ravens: Joe, Tony, Samantha, Gabrielle, Justin
Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals
Texans: None
Bengals: Joe, Tony, Samantha, Gabrielle, Justin
San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars
49ers: Tony, Samantha, Gabrielle, Justin
Jags: Joe
New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings
Saints: Tony, Samantha, Gabrielle, Joe
Vikings: Justin
Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Packers: Gabrielle, Tony, Samantha
Steelers: Justin, Joe
Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Titans: Justin
Bucs: Tony, Samantha, Gabrielle, Joe
Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals
Falcons: Aubrey, Samantha, Justin, Joe, Hunter, Tony, Gabrielle
Cardinals: None
“I have been waiting for WEEKS to finally say this. 28-3.” – Tony
“If they were in the wild, a cardinal wouldn’t stand a chance.” – Aubrey
“Younghoe Koo is my goat.” – Justin
Sunday, Nov. 12, at 1:25 a.m., PDT
Detriot Lions at Los Angeles Chargers
Lions: Aubrey, Samantha, Justin, Joe, Hunter, Tony
Chargers: Gabrielle
“Can’t wait for the Lions to have a home game in LA.” – Joe
“Every stadium the light touches is their kingdom, since the Chargers team have less than 30 fans.” – Hunter
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
Giants: Samantha, Aubrey, Justin, Gabrielle
Cowboys: Joe, Hunter, Tony
“I am so tired.” – Sam
“Just not the Cowboys, I’m sorry.” – Aubrey
Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks
Commanders: None
Seahawks: Aubrey, Samantha, Justin, Joe, Hunter, Tony, Gabrielle
“Washington state is the better Washington!” – Joe
“GENO STAT PADDING GAME! Get this man back to the Pro Bowl.” – Hunter
“Normally, on principle, I vote against Seattle, but my roommate’s from there. This is for her.” – Aubrey
Sunday, Nov. 12, at 5:20 p.m., PDT
New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders
Jets: Hunter, Joe, Gabrielle
Raiders: Aubrey, Samantha, Justin, Tony
“I’ve been rooting for Zack all year. PLEASE CHOKE THIS ONE WEEK PLEASE.” – Justin
“The Jets have a coach. That is all.” – Hunter
Monday, Nov. 13, at 5:15 p.m., PDT
Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills
Broncos: Aubrey,
Bills: Justin, Joe, Gabrielle, Tony, Hunter, Samantha
“Despite the Bills lost to the 2023 Patriots, I still have faith they can beat the Broncos.” -Tony
“Have I gained a small amount of hope for the Broncos? Yes. Is it misplaced? Seems likely.” – Aubrey
