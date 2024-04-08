Opinion: California Has Something for Everyone

Transparency Item: The Perspectives section of the Graphic is comprised of articles based on opinion. This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.

Growing up in California, I have had access to experiences that I am only now realizing may be out of the norm. I believe the easy access to a diverse range of experiences has made my childhood more positive than it would have been in another state.

California is ranked as the seventh happiest state in the U.S. This is due to its high rankings in “Emotional and Physical Well-being,” “Work Environment” and “Community and Environment,” according to Fox 40 News.

Drawing from my and my peers’ experiences, I think this ranking is largely due to the diversity of California which is found within activities, places and people.

Outdoor and Interactive Activities

Growing up in California, I have never felt like a sport, event or restaurant was out of reach.

I can go surfing on almost every beach on the coast, go skiing or snowboarding at my choice of ski resorts and go hiking through scenic forests filled with sequoia trees.

For those who do not prefer outdoor activities, they can enjoy their pick of museums such as the California Science Center and those found at Balboa Park, visit amusement parks like Disneyland and Six Flags Magic Mountain and dine at world-renowned restaurants such as Atelier Crenn or Funke.

Different Types of Terrain and Many Weather Conditions

California has many large cities, specifically cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego.

California has nine national parks, the most of any state, and even more state parks, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

California has 427 public beaches and 631 miles of beach, according to the California Environmental Protection Agency. Three of the beaches, Venice Beach, El Matador Beach and Pfeiffer Beach, are ranked among the best in the world, according to KTLA 5.

Southern California is known for sunny and temperate weather. However, California also has plenty of snow, rain and haze in the central and northern regions, according to Study California.

I find that the availability of all weather types supports a number of active lifestyles. The diversity of California’s cities and climate make it the ideal place for me to live.

During my time in California, I have had the privilege of frequently visiting these diverse locations. I find that visiting these types of places is not possible or easy in other states.

Various Types of People and Cultures

California has the most diverse people in areas such as education, socioeconomic status and culture, according to the U.S. News.

Although this can have negative effects such as unreasonably high rates of homelessness and huge income inequalities, the exposure to all kinds of people has given me a better perspective on the importance of my own culture and gratitude for my own privileges.

Since there are so many people with such different backgrounds, I do not have to conform to stereotypes that come from my family or direct sphere of influence.

I am unafraid to try new cuisines or hobbies because I know that although my interest may not be in the majority, there are thousands of people in California who share the interest.

This lack of fear benefits my love of wellness trends such as hot yoga and overpriced Açaí bowls that I feel are especially accepted in Californian culture.

I have found that there is a place for everyone in California. Personally, my self-confidence and identity have grown from being born and raised in California because I knew that whatever type of person I grew up to be, California would suit it.

I believe people are happy in California because the diverse activities, places and people create a sense of belonging and enjoyment that makes it hard to keep a negative mindset.

