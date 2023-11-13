On the Other Hand Episode 1: Trader Joe’s vs Whole Foods

Via Apple Podcasts | Via Spotify

In this new podcast, hosted by Nancy He, students debate issues important to Pepperdine students. In the first episode, Perspectives Editor Victoria La Ferla and Perspectives Assistant Editor Fiona Creadon debate whether Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods is the better grocery store. At the end, He decides who had the most convincing argument.

Listen to the episode to hear the argument for Trader Joe’s (0:52), Whole Foods (4:05), the rebuttal for Trader Joe’s (7:06) and the rebuttal for Whole Foods (10:32) and the final decision (27:10).

Listen in, and let us know what you think. Email us at graphic@pepperdine.edu, or follow us on Instagram and Twitter @peppgraphic.

This episode of “On the Other Hand” is hosted by Nancy He and produced by Joe Allgood and was recorded in the KWVS podcast studio at Pepperdine University on September 28, 2023. “On the Other Hand” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.