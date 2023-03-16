No. 7 Men’s Volleyball Sweeps Harvard

Graduate outside hitter Jaylen Jasper flies above the net for a spike versus Harvard March 15, at Firestone Fieldhouse. Jasper led the Waves with 19 kills. Photo by Lucian Himes

No. 7 Pepperdine Men’s Volleyball defeated Harvard with a sweep (25-16, 25-22, 25-15) March 15, at Firestone Fieldhouse.

Graduate outside hitter Jaylen Jasper led the way with 19 kills on a .577 hitting percentage. Junior middle blocker Anderson Fuller contributed with seven kills on the night. Junior libero Trey Cole led the defensive effort as the Waves limited Harvard to 23 kills on a .118 hitting percentage throughout the night.

Next up for the Waves is a matchup with Daemen March 17 at Firestone Fieldhouse.

