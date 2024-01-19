No. 11 Men’s Volleyball Starts 2024 Season 4-0

No. 11 Pepperdine Men’s Volleyball has begun the 2024 season on a four-game win streak. The Waves most recently defeated Long Island University on Jan. 13, and Lincoln Memorial on Jan. 14, both at Firestone Fieldhouse.

After Pepperdine took the first set, LIU seemed to have adjust as they won the second set 25-22 to tie the match 1-1. Pepperdine responded to this with a 25-14 win in the third set and a 25-16 win in the fourth set to clinch the victory.

Graduate outside/opposite hitter Cole Ketrynski led the charge on offense, with redshirt sophomore outside hitter Ryan Barnett and graduate middle blocker Martin de Chavarria following with 14, 10 and 7 kills, respectively.

In the first and second sets against Lincoln Memorial, the Waves and Railsplitters went point for point to start off before Pepperdine pulled away and won both. In the third set, the Waves jumped out in front and won the set 25-19, securing the sweep and fourth consecutive victory.

Once again, it was Ketrynski and Barnett leading the offense, with 12 and 11 kills. Two more difference makers in the match were freshman outside hitter Ilay Haver with four kills and de Chavarria with nine blocks.

The Waves’ next games will be against McKendree University on Jan. 19, and Jan. 20, both at Firestone.

