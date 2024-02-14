Night Owls vs. Early Birds

Via Spotify

In this episode of “On The Other Hand” Sports editor Tony Gleason and guest collaborator Sarah Darwin debate over the perks and downfalls of their daily routines and how their sleep habits might play a role in that. Tony is a night owl while Sarah is a early bird, both debaters give us background on why their habits work for them and what their day to day might look like with their early bird and night owl schedules. While they might have different routines and schedules, only one can come out. Stick around to hear their arguments and see which fellow early bird or night owl is victorious.

Tune in to this episode to hear the night’s owl argument (1:25) and the early bird argument (4:19) and the rebuttal for night owl (10:18) and rebuttal for early bird (12:07) and then the final decision (18:20).

