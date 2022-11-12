Light to Unite: Pepperdine Lights Up Phillip’s Theme Tower

Pepperdine Phillip’s Theme Tower lights up purple Nov. 11 to honor Veteran’s Day. The tower has only been lit up a few times in history. Photo by Abby Wilt

Pepperdine’s Phillip’s Theme Tower shined a purple light over Malibu on Nov. 11, to honor Veteran’s Day and the nation’s 240th anniversary of the Purple Heart award.

The theme tower has only been lit up a few times in history, Pepperdine wrote in a Nov. 11 email to the Pepperdine community.

The National Flag Foundation and the Military Order of the Purple Heart selected the University as the sole California representative of Light to Unite — a nationwide effort to demonstrate support for the United States military.

“Tonight, Pepperdine is proud to honor our nation’s veterans by illuminating the Phillips Theme Tower in purple at sunset,” the University wrote in a Nov. 11 Instagram post.

Light to Unite has lit up buildings such as the One World Trade Center, the Willis Tower and the Koppers Building.

Pepperdine actively participates in the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Yellow Ribbon Program and has served veterans and their families for over 75 years, the University wrote in the post.

The Yellow Ribbon Program allows the University to contribute up to 50 percent of a veteran’s unmet tuition costs, if Veteran Affairs can match it, according to Pepperdine’s website.

In addition, the University wrote it is ranked as one of the top colleges for veterans on the U.S. News & World Report — ranking number 27 for “Best Colleges for Veterans,” according to U.S. News & World Report.

The University encouraged community members to view the display the evening of Nov. 11, on Instagram and through the email.

“We are proud to celebrate our veterans today on Veterans Day and every day,” the University wrote. “Thank you for the sacrifices you’ve made to protect our freedom.”

