Hear the Howls: ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Pulls Many Twists and Turns

The “Teen Wolf: The Movie” poster highlighting the main characters in the new film. Most of the cast from the series returned for the movie released on Paramount Plus on Jan. 26. Photo courtesy of The Movie Database

Transparency item: A review provides an informed and opinionated critique. These informed critiques are published to make a recommendation to readers. This review is the opinion of the writer.

Scott McCall’s pack returns to Beacon Hills for another adventure as they use their supernatural powers to fight off an old enemy. “Teen Wolf: The Movie“ portrays the length these characters go to for their friends — even 15 years later.

“Teen Wolf: The Movie” released Jan. 26, on Paramount Plus. “Teen Wolf” first premiered June 5, 2011 where a werewolf bit Scott McCall, played by Tyler Posey, in the woods. Six seasons later, “Teen Wolf’s” finale premiered Sept. 27, 2017. The “Teen Wolf” franchise first announced the movie Sept. 24, 2021, according to their Instagram.

The movie opens with Hikari and Liam working in a restaurant, and a man in a black jacket with his face covered walks in demanding the jar where an evil trickster spirit, the Nogitsune, is being held. It is not until later on in the movie when the audience discovers this man is a mischievous character from previous seasons.

While the man releases the Nogitsune, Scott is in L.A. where he is using his abilities as a true alpha werewolf running an animal shelter — a full circle moment from when he worked at Deaton’s animal clinic. Deaton first introduces Scott in the movie at a site where a building has collapsed. Deaton says to the firefighter there is an expert who can solve certain things and said, “We call him the Alpha.”

Scott, Argent and Lydia are having visions that connect to Allison Argent — played by Crystal Reed. Allison was Scott’s first love who died at the end of season three by the Nogitsune. The characters come back together in the city that started it all — Beacon Hills. Scott, Argent and Lydia believe they need to perform a ritual to put her spirit to peace, however, the evil spirit tricks them into bringing Allison back to life.

Allison’s death in season three was one of the most shocking and emotional events of the series. In several of the trailers leading up to the movie, viewers saw Allison back in Beacon Hills but fans were not sure what to make of this.

It was surprising to see Allison back on the screen and return to her role as a werewolf hunter’s daughter. However, she may not be the same Allison fans remember. Despite Allison not remembering her memories and being tricked by the Nogitsune to go after the werewolves, Scott helped Allison remember and “Scallison” was back by the end of the movie.

The reuniting of the characters served as the wholesome moments — when Scott thanks Lydia for coming back and they hug.

While it felt just like old times with the same pack fighting for their lives and the protection of their home, there were a few characters who did not come back for the movie — Dylan O’Brien, who played Stiles Stilinski; Daniel Sharman, who played Isaac Lahey; and Cody Christian, who played Theo Raeken.

It was sad to not see some fan-favorites on the screen and joining the pack in this new fight.

O’Brien said he felt his character was left in a good place at the end of the show and he wanted to leave it there, according to his interview with Variety.

The tense music, facial expressions, howls and screams all contributed to the suspense of the story, just like the old seasons. The camera placement and special effects also contribute to the supernatural aspect of the show and surprise viewers by what may come next. The fangs, claws and glowing eyes entice viewers and the jumps, roars and howls remind fans of characters’ powers.

The familiar setting and story plot made me feel I was back watching an old episode but with characters who were not teens anymore. One thing that felt different was the emphasis on friendship. While the movie portrays the theme of loyalty and resistance, characters were solving the conflict but were separate from one another.

Relationships and acting are expected to be different in revivals of a show but some aspects stay the same. Tyler Posey’s act as a true alpha did not disappoint and neither did Holland Roden’s screams as a banshee again. However, with the movie released years later, the chemistry between the characters has changed. But the creator of the show and movie, Jeff Davis, did a good job at keeping viewers on the edge of their seats and glued to the screens.

Since there is a larger time-jump from how the show ended to their lives now, some viewers who have not watched the “Teen Wolf” series, may not understand the plot or how each character plays a role in Scott’s life.

There were a few wholesome and happy moments that helped create a good balance between the drama and the adventure. Viewers see Derek being a great dad to Eli as he tries to teach him how to turn into a werewolf and use his powers to heal when Eli twists his ankle during a lacrosse game.

In the end of the movie, the pack’s selfless acts continue as they use their powers to fight the evil trickster spirit. Viewers will see how the fight plays out and how through all the twists and turns, their roars will be heard.

Audiences will have to tune in to watch the movie, only streaming on Paramount Plus, to witness the return of the pack.

