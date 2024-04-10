Opinion: Graphic Sports Predicts the 2024 MLB Season

Art by Caroline Maloof

The 2023 MLB season was historic. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., became the first player in history to hit 40 home runs while swiping over 70 bags, Aaron Judge became the fastest player in MLB history to reach 250 home runs, and for the first time in franchise history, the Texas Rangers brought home the Commissioner’s Trophy.

The Los Angeles Dodgers made history signing DH/RHP Shohei Ohtani to a 10 year, $700 million deal, the largest deal in sports history, and then signing RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the largest contract for a pitcher a few weeks later, according to Spotrac. A couple of other notable moves include LHP Josh Hader to the Astros, LHP Chris Sale to the Braves and outfielder Jung-hoo Lee to the Giants.

With opening week underway, some familiar faces in the Graphic are taking shots in the dark with some MLB prediction for the 2024 season. This years predictors are Sport Editor Tony Gleason, News Editor Nina Fife and Sports Assistant Editor Justin Rodriguez.

2024 Award Winners: Most Valuable Player

American League

Tony: Juan Soto , Outfielder for the New York Yankees

, Justin: Corey Seager , Infielder for the Texas Rangers

, Nina: Bobby Witt Jr., Infielder for the Kansas City Royals

“You should’ve been the greatest Dodger of all time.” – Justin Rodriguez

“I root for the unpredictable players. Witt Jr., has also been improving in almost each stat category so we go’n [to ] keep going up! #Witt4Win.” – Nina Fife

National League

Tony: Mookie Betts , Shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers

, Justin: Mookie Betts , Shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers

, Nina: Mookie Betts, Shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers

“Markus Lynn Betts will be the greatest Dodger of all time.” – Justin Rodriguez

Cy Young

American League

Tony: George Kirby , Right-hander for the Seattle Mariners

, Justin: Corbin Burnes , Right-hander for the Baltimore Orioles

, Nina: Pablo Lopez, Right-hander for the Minnesota Twins

“[It’s a] bit of a bolder pick, but you can’t deny the talent Seattle has in their rotation.” – Tony Gleason

“6’4” + 225 lbs = a guy that shoves.” – Nina Fife

National League

Tony: Spencer Strider , Right-hander for the Atlanta Braves

, Justin: Tyler Glasgow , Right-hander for the Los Angeles Dodgers

, Nina: Bobby Miller, Right-hander for the Los Angeles Dodgers

“Spencer Strider is like if you made a closing pitcher a starter but it actually works super well.” – Tony Gleason

“Glasnow’s development in the Dodgers pitching lab will feed generations.” – Justin Rodriguez

Rookie of the Year

American League

Tony: Wyatt Langford , Outfielder for the Texas Rangers

, Justin: Wyatt Langford/ Evan Carter , Outfielders for the Texas Rangers

Nina: Wyatt Langford, Outfielder for the Texas Rangers/Rickey Tiedemann, Left-hander for the Toronto Blue Jays

“Them Texas boys are scary.” – Justin Rodriguez



“Langford seems like the obvious option, but Tiedemann brings out my Long Beach, California, pride #the562.” – Nina Fife

National League

Tony: Yoshinobu Yamamoto , Right-hander for the Los Angeles Dodgers

, Justin: Yoshinobu Yamamoto , Right-hander for the Los Angeles Dodgers

, Nina: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Right-hander for the Los Angeles Dodgers

“Yama-moter RoY in ’24, followed by a Roki Sasaki RoY in ’25, will dethrone the Big 3 from Atlanta back in the day. Ohtani-Yama-Saki. Oh Boy.” – Justin Rodriguez

Comeback Player of the Year

American League

Tony: Royce Lewis , Outfielder for the Minnesota Twin

, Justin: Carlos Rodon , Left-hander for the New York Yankees / Anthony Rizzo , First-baseman for the New York Yankees

, Nina: Mike Trout, Outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels

“Would pick Royce if he knew how to stay on the field for more than five games.” – Justin Rodriguez

“Please stay healthy.” – Nina Fife

National League

Tony: Edwin Diaz , Right-hander for the New York Mets

, Justin: Walker Buehler , Right-hander for the Los Angeles Dodgers

, Nina: Walker Buehler, Right-hander for the Los Angeles Dodgers

“Cue the trumpets.” – Tony Gleason

“We[‘ve] all been waiting for it. I also enjoy his active Twitter presence.” – Nina Fife

Reliever of the Year

Mariano Rivera Award

Tony: Craig Kimbrel , Right-hander for the Baltimore Orioles

, Justin: Emmanuel Cease , Right-hander for the Cleveland Indians

, Nina: Andres Munoz, Right-hander for the Seattle Mariners

“I have little, if any, faith Kimbrel will actually win it. I’m just too loyal to pick anybody else.” – Tony Gleason

Trevor Hoffman Award

Tony: Jose Alvarado , Left-hander for the Philadelphia Phillies

, Justin: Evan Phillips , Right-hander for the Los Angeles Dodgers

, Nina: Edwin Diaz, Right-hander for the New York Mets

“Agreeing with Tony. CUE THE TRUMPETS.” – Nina Fife

2024 Division and Pennant Winners:

American League Divisions



Tony: AL East = Baltimore Orioles; AL Central = Cleveland Guardians ; AL West = Houston Astros

“Look, I know the Yankees got Soto, but the Orioles are young, won 101 games AND added Corbin Burnes. Bird is the word in 2024.” – Tony Gleason

Justin: AL East = Baltimore Orioles; AL Central: = Kansas City Royals; AL West = Texas Rangers

“2015 Royals vibes. Bobby Witt Jr., is a future MVP, he’ll lead them to glory. Mark my words.” – Justin Rodriguez

Nina: AL East = Baltimore Orioles; AL Central = Minnesota Twins; AL West = Seattle Mariners

“Anyone but the Astros. I want to see the Mariners win, even if I actually think the Rangers will take it.” – Nina Fife

National League Divisions

Tony: NL East = Atlanta Braves; NL Central = Chicago Cubs; NL West = Los Angeles Dodgers

“The Dodgers went out and built the avengers this offseason, which I’m okay with because they’re trying to win — unlike what? Half the league?” – Tony Gleason

Justin: NL East = Philadelphia Phillies; NL Central: = Chicago Cubs; NL West = Los Angeles Dodgers

“Oh, Trea Turner. Oh, how I miss you my sweet, sweet, Trea Turner.” – Justin Rodriguez

Nina: NL East = Atlanta Braves; NL Central = Pittsburg Pirates; NL West = Los Angeles Dodgers

“[I’m] all about my Boys in Blue, even if we don’t make it past the first round.” – Nina Fife

American League Pennant

Tony: Baltimore Orioles , East

, Justin: New York Yankees , East

, Nina: Baltimore Orioles, East

“I was big time sleeping on the Orioles last year, but they got an ace now. Also, Adley Rutschman is HIM.” – Tony Gleason

“Soto + Judge is just nasty. If they get Cole back, and if Rodon has a comeback year, they are just as scary as L.A.” – Justin Rodriguez

National League Pennant

Tony: Atlanta Braves , East

, Justin: Los Angeles Dodgers , West

, Nina: Los Angeles Dodgers, West

“The team of the 90s has become the team of the 20s.” – Tony Gleason

“I would say anything but a World Series is a failure, but we’ve said that since 2017.” – Justin Rodriguez

World Series

Tony: Atlanta Braves over Baltimore Orioles in 5

over in Justin: Los Angeles Dodgers over New York Yankees in 6

over in Nina: Los Angeles Dodgers over Baltimore Orioles in 7

“This is the third year in a row I’m picking the Braves to win the World Series. If anything, I am determined to be right one of these years.” – Tony Gleason

“[They’ll win in seven games] because they always have to sell a little and give L.A. fans an aneurism/heart attack/any other medical condition that can KILL you; quote me on this if you want.” – Nina Fife

___________________

