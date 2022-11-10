Good News: Having Conversations Over Chai

The first chai tea latte my friend Anežka and I had was extra sweet and extra foamy, and as we sipped our warm drinks, we embarked on the beginning of a wonderful next few days together. We had our first chai early in the morning at the airport while catching up. We discussed the happenings at school, the romantic entanglements of friends and funny TikToks.

In a D.C. cafe near our hotel, we had our second chai that was rich—with hints of vanilla and gingerbread swirling together with creamy oat milk. We are both adamant on oat milk because of the difference in taste and my growing intolerance to lactose.

Over this chai latte, we discussed the ins and outs of fashion, agreeing fast fashion was “out” and fawning over our love for classic timeless and reusable pieces.

A small walk away near the White House, our next chai was a “pump of flavoring” in our iced matcha, and upon my first sip, I declared it was my new favorite drink. I knew I was commencing on an important journalism conference with a lot to learn and people to network with, but I also wanted to spend my next few days in D.C. with Anežka and see the city around us while finding moments of spontaneity.

We had our next chai latte in a Georgetown coffee shop, and it had deep spicy flavors, was light on foam and had hints of oat milk. I did not like this one as much as the others due to the overload of spice, but taking small sips helped me appreciate the intricate flavors.

Anežka and I talked about politics in the U.S., my home country, and Anežka’s in the Czech Republic, our educational systems growing up and some distinct differences of our ways of life in these two places.

As we walked we discovered a shared similarity in our view on human connection and moral values. Suddenly, a reporter stopped us to interview us on the steps of the Capitol building. He asked us about our thoughts on current events.

Anežka and I looked at each other and I thought, “Well this could make or break our friendship.” Instead, we both verbalized publicly we find peace in the power of freedom of choice without judging others’ differing opinions or beliefs. Our cultural– differences actually did not divide us.

I admire my friend Anežka wholeheartedly and find happiness in our growing friendship and future chai latte hangouts. How we connected seems to be a rare occurrence for many our age.

I feel too many people upon first meeting immediately look for something that divides them. Then they create assumptions of one another that could be resolved if a moment was taken to truly connect. These dangerous assumptions can then prevent us from befriending and learning from people.

I had numerous delicious chai lattes during my days with Anežka. I had one “over-spiced” chai latte I could have just thrown out, but sipped it anyways and found certain sips to be more tasty after time and appreciating it was a different recipe than past places I had been too.

Focusing on the inherent kindness of people in front of you can lead to an increased comfort admiring their qualities and reaching friendship. There is not a rule that each person you meet must be someone you wholeheartedly admire, instead find one thing to admire and find connection over this idea is key.

If we pour hot steam all over a potential connection and blanket a person’s “spice” we silence their voice and never give them a chance to connect with us. Instead, we can highlight the “unique flavors” of each individual even if some may leave a stronger taste than others.

______________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Contact Victoria La Ferla via email: Victoria.laferla@pepperdine.edu