Franklin Fire Ignites In Malibu Canyon

The Franklin Fire intruding on Pepperdine’s campus Dec. 9. Shelter-in-place was called into effect early Tuesday morning, Dec. 10. Photo by Gabrielle Salgado

A fire ignited in Malibu Canyon Monday night. The now dubbed Franklin Fire has burned over 300 acres, according to California Wildfire Tracking. The fire is moving toward Pepperdine’s Malibu campus, California WIldfire Tracking wrote in a Tuesday morning post on X.

11:15 p.m. – Pepperdine’s campus lost power as a fire ignited in Malibu Canyon.

Franklin Fire coming over Malibu Canyon toward Pepperdine’s Malibu Campus. Photo by Rachel Flynn

11:29 p.m. – Emergency Services sent an email to the Pepperdine community, stating that the Franklin Fire has burned approximately 30-acres and has the potential to reach over 100-acres.

11:50 p.m. – Everbridge, Pepperdine’s emergency services communications system alerted the community of the fire and wrote that firefighters are responding to the fire.

12:29 a.m. – Emergency Services reminded the community of emergency shelter-in place protocols. At that time, a shelter-in-place order was not in place.

1 a.m. – The Franklin Fire jumped the canyon and is moving towards campus, according to California Wildlife Tracking.

1:11 a.m. – Pepperdine issued a shelter-in-place order for the Malibu campus.

1:30 a.m.- Pepperdine staff hand out masks to manage smoke and ash in the air.

2 a.m. – President Gash announced to students in the library that finals are not being held tomorrow.

2:36 a.m. – The Franklin Fire has grown to over 800 acres, according to Emergency Services. Flames have reached Pacific Coast Highway. Fire services are using the ponds on Alumni Park to extinguish the flames. Normal campus operations are suspended. Finals are canceled for Tuesday, Dec. 10.

2:40 a.m.- Fire has reached the area of the Malibu Pier.

4 a.m. – The fire has grown to more than 1,800 acres.

7:28 a.m. – Pepperdine lifted the shelter-in-place order. The Pepperdine community is advised to stay off roads.

10:51 a.m. – Pepperdine still does not have power can not provide an estimate of when it will be restored. Free lunch and dinner will be served at the caf for the Pepperdine community. An updated finals schedule is expected in the early afternoon.

12:45 p.m. – Seaver College canceled final exams for this week. Faculty will be in contact with students regarding how classes will proceed

The cause of the fire is not known. This is a developing story.

__________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Contact Gabrielle Salgado via Twitter (@gxbrielleee7) or by email: gabrielle.salgado@pepperdine.edu