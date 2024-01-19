DPS Finds Stolen Car On Campus

While students were returning to Pepperdine’s campus after winter break, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) continued to ensure the safety of everyone in the community. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies (LASD) identified a stolen vehicle on campus Jan. 7, which led to the closure of Seaver Drive at approximately 10 p.m.

Deputies were conducting a routine traffic stop after witnessing a car run a stop sign, Ariel Sarreal, assistant director of Public Safety, wrote in a Jan. 16 email to the Graphic. Upon conducting the stop and running the license plate, the deputy discovered the vehicle had been stolen. This led to the closure of Seaver Drive around 10 p.m.

“As part of LASD’s standard response to a stolen vehicle, additional deputies arrived to provide support,” Sarreal wrote. “Public Safety coordinated with LASD and provided support by maintaining an appropriate perimeter until their deputies determined the area was safe.”

Although the driver was not a member of the Pepperdine community, Sheriff’s deputies cleared the incident and determined there was no threat to campus, Sarreal wrote.

The driver was escorted off campus, and deputies remained on campus until a tow truck arrived to impound the vehicle, Sarreal wrote.

“In addition to the support we receive and reciprocate with LASD, our Department of Public Safety will continue to provide enhanced enforcement on parking and traffic violations, including failing to stop at stop signs and speeding,” Sarreal wrote.

